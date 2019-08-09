Marriage licenses:
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between July 29 and Aug. 2, 2019:
Dusty Lynn Hudson, Tarah Marie Senn, 8/1/19
Reginald Austin, Leslie Mae Hicks, 8/2/19
Samuel Shawn Smith, Kristie Claire Boatner, 8/2/19
Nicole Ann Tibbles, Brad Alan Rickard, 8/2/19
Business licenses:
The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between July 29 and Aug. 2, 2019:
Al-Cly Plumbing Co., Inc., out of town, Contractor
Alfa Mutual Insurance Company, 600 Boll Weevil Circle Suite 6, Insurance Agent Office
C & H Construction, LLC, out of town, Contractor
Ecological Insulation LLC, out of town, Contractor
Frey-Moss Structures, Inc., out of town, Contractor
My Precious Lawns, 2000 Sherwin Street, Lawn Care
Rick’s Lawn Care, out of town, Lawn Care
Southern Made by CW, out of town, Janitorial Firms
Real Estate transfers:
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between July 29 and Aug. 2, 2019:
Matthew Davis Thomas, Ditech Financial LLC, $185,355, Sunset Hills Subdivision, Block C, Lot 3, 7/29/19
Jonathan Thomas Bennett, Navy Federal Credit Union, $69,812, Wakefield Subdivision, Block C, Lot 27, 7/29/19
Matthew D. Wright, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $274,134, Oak Ridge Forest Subdivision, Phase IX, Lot 160, 7/29/19
Brian A. Black, Renasant Bank, $406,087, Legends Subdivision, Phase I, Block C, Lot 6, 7/29/19
Jesse Matthew Dye, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $262,000, Brookwood Subdivision, Block I, Lot 36, 7/29/19
Randall J. Tindell, E-Mortgage, $263,435, 13/3N/22E, 7/29/19
Donald E. Mason Jr., Navy Federal Credit Union, $263,435, Shell Landing East, Phase I, Block D, Lot 4, 7/29/19
Taylor W. Boettcher, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $114,646, Eagle Landing Townhomes, Block C, Lot 6, 7/29/19
Diversified Homes & Properties, State Bank & Trust Company, $164,000, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block D, Lot 20, 7/29/19
Diversified Homes & Properties, State Bank & Trust Company, $174,000, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block D, Lot 19, 7/29/19
Dylan R. Bomhard, State Bank and Trust Company, $233,700, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 15, 7/30/19
Hubbard W. Helms, Royal United Mortgage LLC, $81,050, 13/3N/21E, 7/30/19
Allen T. Crist Jr., Fairway Independent Mortgage Company, $218,000, Brookwood Subdivision, Block I, Lot 35, 7/30/19
Brian L. Wilson, Northpointe Bank, $103,000, Forest Park Subdivision, Block C, Lot 1, 7/30/19
Jason T. Garicia, Carrington Mortgage Services, $78,157, Deerfield Park Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block H, Lot 7, 7/31/19
James A. Mako, The Federal Savings Bank, $257,000, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block B, Lot 22, 7/31/19
Antarnesha N. Lopez, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $73,500, Pinehurst, 4th Addition, Block A, Lot 6, 7/31/19
Melinda J. Murner, Tyndall Federal Credit Union, $102,500, Harry Adams Subdivision, Block B, Lot 9, 7/31/19
Denver Glenn Crumpler, Alabama AG Credit FLCA, $86,500, 5/3N/21E, 8/1/19
Lerkeno T. Caple, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $156,565, Regency Meadows Subdivision, Phase II, Block D, Lot 21, 8/1/19
William Joseph Rector, All In Credit Union, $33,500, 16/3N/22E, 8/1/19
Terry L. Walls, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $305,000, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 26, 8/1/19
Shawn Carriere, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $173,655, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block E, Lot 26, 8/1/19
Stephanie V. Green, Navy Federal Credit Union, $127,687, Crescent Heights Subdivision, Block A, Lot 11, 8/1/19
Andrew Lekowski, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $141,988, Indian Springs, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 7, 8/1/19
Christopher A. Butts, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $237,590, Parish Place, Phase II, Block A, Lot 24, 8/1/19
Lawrence O. Thompson, Navy Federal Credit Union, $147,250, Sunset Hills Subdivision, Block D, Lot 12, 8/1/19
David Segall Construction, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $242,872.75, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase II, Block A, Lot 55, 8/1/19
Sara Teresa Rowe, Quicken Loan, $99,460, Briarwood Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Block A, Lot 3, 8/2/19
Steven Medlock, First South Farm Credit Association, $881,000, 2/3N/20E, 8/2/19
Garreth L. Griffin, Mortgage Research Center, $238,500, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase II, Block E, Lot 29, 8/2/19
Charles Arthur Bourne Jr., Mortgage Research Center, $159,000, Shell Landing East, Phase 1, Block C, Lot 9, 8/2/19
Joshua Ray Turman, Mortgage Research Center, $160,000, Cottage Hills, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 1, 8/2/19
