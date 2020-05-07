Marriage LicensesThe following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between April 27 and May 1:
Mason Webb Sauerwein and Meredith Lee Tolsma, 04/28/2020.
Brandon Mathew Johnson and Brandy Lynn Long, 04/30/2020.
Rodney Calvin Penuel and Judy Kaye Johnson, 05.01.2020.
Real Estate TransfersThe following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between April 27 and May 1:
Chad Eller, First South Farm Credit A, $40,000, 25/3N/21E, 26/3N/21E.
James F. Shiver, III, Navy Federal Credit Union, $58,800, Shell Heights Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block B, Lot 2.
Valerie A. Guash, Mers Inc., $129,200, Pinedale Estates Subdivision, 2nd Phase, Block C, Lot 12.
Joseph W. Letoureau, Mers Inc., $249,990, 4/3N/22E, 33/4N/22E.
Michael T. McCulloch, Mers Inc., $112,750. 31/4N/22E.
Michael P. McCurdy, Mers Inc., $196,718, Valley Hills Subdivision, 5th Addition, Block D, Lot 7.
John Griggs & Associates, River Bank & Trust, $220,000, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 12.
Seth B. Armstrong, Mers Inc., $275,500, Valley Hills Subdivision, 10th Addition, Block B, Lot 9.
Lincoln J. Watson, Mers Inc., $116,161, Pinehills Subdivision, Block F, Lot 1.
Zachary Drysdale, Mers Inc., $240,000, Sandy Oak Estates, Block B, Lot 7.
Ryan P. Mittelbach, Mers Inc., $164,330, Green Acres Subdivision, Block B, Lot 4.
Trever J. Smith, Mers Inc., $149,500, Harrand Creek Estates, 5th Addition, Block D, Lot 3.
David R. Plata, Mers Inc., $201,570, 34/4N/22E.
Donny D. Thrasher, Mers Inc., $163,591, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Block B, Lot 9.
B & K Developers LLC, Bankplus, $235,200, Lakes Subdivision, Block B, Lot 4.
B & K Developers LLC, Bankplus, $229,600. Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block A, Lot 32.
Daniel R. Hyatt, Mers Inc., $148,484, Wynnfield Place Subdivision, Block D, Lot 2.
Joshua D. Maloy, Mers Inc., $93,000, Morgan Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block F, Lot 10.
Chad Barbaree, Mers Inc., $144,000, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Block C, Lot 18.
Catina R. Buckalew, Mers Inc., $203,512, Clubview Estates, Phase IV, 2nd Addition, Block C, Lot 9.
James W. Whaley, Village Capital & Investment, $171,452, Hillcrest Subdivision, Block A, Lot 2.
Gregory R. Turberville, Wells Fargo Bank N A, $320,550, Winterberry Way Development, Lot 3.
Dean E. Doudna, Navy Federal Credit Union, $144,100, O T Ellis Estate, Lot 4.
Joseph A. Reyes, All In Credit Union, $30,000, Brown Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 29.
Michael D. Potete, All In Credit Union, $25,000, 7/5N/22E.
Scott B. Hanson, All In Credit Union, $50,000, Sunny Heights Subdivision, Block B, Lot 7.
Troy Smith, AAFMAA Mortgage Services, $366,350, Oak Ridge Forest Subdivision, Phase IX, Lot 166.
Heater N. Snavely, All In Credit Union, $25,000, Pineview Village, Block A, Lot 8, 9.
Zachary T. Beck, All In Credit Union, $30,000, Brown Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block E, Lot 6.
Christopher J. Dale, Mers Inc., $185,163, Parish Place, Phase II, Lot 8.
Wendell V. Grant, Alabama AG Credit FLCA, $42,000, 4/3N/22E.
Gregory W. Hughes, All In Credit Union, $25,000, Morgan Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block E, Lot 3.
William B. Sutherland, All In Credit Union, $25,000, Chevy Chase, Lot 1.
Jason E. Gibson, All In Credit Union, $40,000, Clubview Estates Subdivision, Phase III, Block B, Lot 26.
Michael A. McDuffie, All In Credit Union, $160,000, 24/3N/22E.
William C. Reeves, Mers Inc., $130,077, 36/5N/21E.
Tiffany Chandler, Mers Inc., $107,250, Hildreth and Morgan, 1st Addition, Block B, Lot 2.
Barry D. Connors, All In Credit Union, $75,000, Winsor Trace, Phase II, Lot 9.
Matthew Saxon, All In Credit Union, $23,000, Chateau Hills Subdivision, Phase 1, Block C, Lot 3.
Brandi D. Waid, All In Credit Union, $30,000, Dupree Point Subdivision, Lot 18, 19.
Charles S. Curtis, All In Credit Union, $50,000, Cotton Creek Plantation IV, Block G, Lot 11.
Jeremy W. Mitchell, Mers Inc., $319,113, Oakridge Forest Subdivision, Lot 16.
Gary L. McAliley, All In Credit Union, $50,000, Simmons Addition, Lot 1, 3.
Michael W. Hyde, All In Credit Union, $62,000, Clubview Estates, Phase V, Block D, Lot 9.
Duane E. Taylor, All In Credit Union, $100,000, Honeysuckle Hills Subdivision, Block B, Lot 2.
Henry E. Rowe, III, Mers Inc., $185,712, Ridgeway Subdivision, Lot 5.
Tiffany Chandler, Guaranteed Rate Inc., $107,250, Hildreth and Morgan, 1st Addition, Block B, Lot 2.
Cammie J. Goodwin, All In Credit Union, $47,750, 8/4N/22E.
John Griggs & Associates, Peoplesouth Bank, $250,000, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block A, Lot 7.
