Marriage LicensesThe following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between May 4 and May 8:

Kathrine Williams-Cole and Andrew Daniels, 05/04/2020.

Annamaria Kelly Jones and Greg Allen Thompson, 05/04/2020.

Robbie Howell O Phillips and Kelly Alyse Corder, 05/04/2020.

Zairia Brenae’ Brown and Da’Quan Anthony Lewis, 05/04/2020.

Kimberly Ann Martinelli and Robert Foster Cullum, III, 05/05/2020.

Nicholas Bradie Andrews and Cara Martinia Strong, 05/06/2020.

Aaron Michael Vandyke and Margaret Valena Boyett, 05/06/2020.

Garth Anthony Smith and Melissa Lynn Sistrunk, 05/06/2020.

Ashley Louise Coleman and Nafaro Eric Mose Hazzard, 05/08/2020.

Matthew Hunter Trott and Elexis Nikole Louis Gump, 05/08/2020.

Mary Elaine Arnold and Tracy Lee Knowles, 05/08/2020.

Real Estate TransfersThe following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between May 4 and May 8:

Patrick Tiffany, Mers Inc., $159,500, Cotton Creek Plantation IV, Block N, Lot 17.

Jeremy R. Cruit, Navy Federal Credit Union, $273,000, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Phase III, Lot 4.

Justin L. Medley, Mers Inc., $297,212, 26/5N/21E.

Jed T. Kennedy, Mers Inc., $305,600, Legends Subdivision, Phase II, Block F, Lot 4.

James Granger, Mers Inc., $162,134, Willow Bend Subdivision, Block C, Lot 2.

Cynthia M. Young, Mers Inc., $93,000, Alpha Heights Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 8.

Zachary D. Daker, Mers Inc., $123,184, Wakefield Subdivision, Block D, Lot 9.8.

Geary W. Hancock, II, Wells Fargo Bank N A, $180,600, Morgan Subdivision, 5th Addition, Block G, Lot 6.

Allie L. Tillis, Mers Inc., $114,757, Regency Meadows Subdivision, Block G, Lot 15.

Joshua Lukins, Mers Inc., $169,818, Indian Creek, Phase 1, Block A, Lot 14.

Nicolas R. Polite, Mers Inc., $96,611, Walding Heights, Block B, Lot 2, 3.

Benjamin W. Allumbaugh, All In Credit Union, $71,000, Quail Hollow Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 3.

Joseph C. Harris, Mers Inc., $233,727, Shell Landing East, Phase 11, Block B, Lot 8.

Joshua Mulliner, Mers Inc., $170,202, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block E, Lot 58.

Raymond Nichols, Mers Inc., $148,846, Quail Hollow Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 1.

Galanco Inc., Citizens Bank, $221,850, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block B, Lot 35.

Ernestine Pratt, Mers Inc., $273,000, Oak Ridge Forest, Phase VI, Re-plat, Lot 140.

Luke C. Anderson, All In Credit Union, $40,000, Rolling Acres Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 1.

Marilyn Jackson, Mers Inc., $208,238, Azalea Commons, Phase I, Block C, Lot 10.

Joshua A. Timmons, Mers Inc., $189,722, Morgan Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block F, Lot 12.

Michael A. Weber, Mers Inc., $446,400, 19/5N/22E.

Virginia A. Fricks, Navy Federal Credit Union, $315,000, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 5.

Theresa D. Osteen, Mers Inc., $150,500, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase 1, Lot N-15.

Mark E. Carl, Mers Inc., $307,797, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase II, Block A, Lot 48.

Jon J. Nowaczyk, Mers Inc., $232,852, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase 1, Replat, Block A, Lot 1.

Jacques R. Ehlenfeldt, Mers Inc., $178,500, Regency Heights Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block B, Lot 4.

Thang N. Swafford, Sr., Mers Inc., $177,056, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 33.

John K. Briggs, II, All In Credit Union, $132,000, Valley Stream Subdivision, Block E, Lot 3.

Les W. Hogan, All In Credit Union, $50,000, Windsor Trace, Phase II, Lot 84.

Hunter W. Lepla, Mers Inc., $181,071, Southern Winds Subdivision, Phase 1, Block D, Lot 11.

Anthony L. Harmon, Mers Inc., $261,000, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase II, Block D, Lot 7.

Richard C. Lewis, Jr., Mers Inc., $200,838, Gateway Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block A, Lot 3.

D Cash Flow Investors LLC, Citizens Bank, $212,500, 17/4N/22E.

Rachel E. Kahle, Mers Inc., $125,815, Windsor Trace, Phase II, Lot 3.

Anthony C. Edwards, Mers Inc., $172,300, 34/4N/21E.

Sammy Rigsby, B F Boland, $7,000, 20/5N/21E.

Michael Villarreal, II, Navy Federal Credit Union, $73,260, Pine Hills Subdivision, Block H, Lot 6, 7.

Jonathan R. Wood, Mers Inc., $205,214, Brookwood Subdivision, Block D, Lot 4.

Carlos Martinez, III, Navy Federal Credit Union, $91,575, Griffin Heights Subdivision, Block C, Lot 1.

David S. Manring, Mers Inc., $216,900, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block C, Lot 13.

Charles C. Moore, Mers Inc., $148,000, Legacy Farms Subdivision, Phase I, Block D, Lot 7.

Chad E. Leake, All In Credit Union, $19,500, 10/4N/21E, 11/4N/21E.

Deborah M. S. Reynolds, Solutions First Federal C., $62,100, 22/3N/21E.

