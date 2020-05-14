Marriage LicensesThe following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between May 4 and May 8:
Kathrine Williams-Cole and Andrew Daniels, 05/04/2020.
Annamaria Kelly Jones and Greg Allen Thompson, 05/04/2020.
Robbie Howell O Phillips and Kelly Alyse Corder, 05/04/2020.
Zairia Brenae’ Brown and Da’Quan Anthony Lewis, 05/04/2020.
Kimberly Ann Martinelli and Robert Foster Cullum, III, 05/05/2020.
Nicholas Bradie Andrews and Cara Martinia Strong, 05/06/2020.
Aaron Michael Vandyke and Margaret Valena Boyett, 05/06/2020.
Garth Anthony Smith and Melissa Lynn Sistrunk, 05/06/2020.
Ashley Louise Coleman and Nafaro Eric Mose Hazzard, 05/08/2020.
Matthew Hunter Trott and Elexis Nikole Louis Gump, 05/08/2020.
Mary Elaine Arnold and Tracy Lee Knowles, 05/08/2020.
Real Estate TransfersThe following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between May 4 and May 8:
Patrick Tiffany, Mers Inc., $159,500, Cotton Creek Plantation IV, Block N, Lot 17.
Jeremy R. Cruit, Navy Federal Credit Union, $273,000, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Phase III, Lot 4.
Justin L. Medley, Mers Inc., $297,212, 26/5N/21E.
Jed T. Kennedy, Mers Inc., $305,600, Legends Subdivision, Phase II, Block F, Lot 4.
James Granger, Mers Inc., $162,134, Willow Bend Subdivision, Block C, Lot 2.
Cynthia M. Young, Mers Inc., $93,000, Alpha Heights Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 8.
Zachary D. Daker, Mers Inc., $123,184, Wakefield Subdivision, Block D, Lot 9.8.
Geary W. Hancock, II, Wells Fargo Bank N A, $180,600, Morgan Subdivision, 5th Addition, Block G, Lot 6.
Allie L. Tillis, Mers Inc., $114,757, Regency Meadows Subdivision, Block G, Lot 15.
Joshua Lukins, Mers Inc., $169,818, Indian Creek, Phase 1, Block A, Lot 14.
Nicolas R. Polite, Mers Inc., $96,611, Walding Heights, Block B, Lot 2, 3.
Benjamin W. Allumbaugh, All In Credit Union, $71,000, Quail Hollow Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 3.
Joseph C. Harris, Mers Inc., $233,727, Shell Landing East, Phase 11, Block B, Lot 8.
Joshua Mulliner, Mers Inc., $170,202, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block E, Lot 58.
Raymond Nichols, Mers Inc., $148,846, Quail Hollow Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 1.
Galanco Inc., Citizens Bank, $221,850, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block B, Lot 35.
Ernestine Pratt, Mers Inc., $273,000, Oak Ridge Forest, Phase VI, Re-plat, Lot 140.
Luke C. Anderson, All In Credit Union, $40,000, Rolling Acres Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 1.
Marilyn Jackson, Mers Inc., $208,238, Azalea Commons, Phase I, Block C, Lot 10.
Joshua A. Timmons, Mers Inc., $189,722, Morgan Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block F, Lot 12.
Michael A. Weber, Mers Inc., $446,400, 19/5N/22E.
Virginia A. Fricks, Navy Federal Credit Union, $315,000, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 5.
Theresa D. Osteen, Mers Inc., $150,500, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase 1, Lot N-15.
Mark E. Carl, Mers Inc., $307,797, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase II, Block A, Lot 48.
Jon J. Nowaczyk, Mers Inc., $232,852, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase 1, Replat, Block A, Lot 1.
Jacques R. Ehlenfeldt, Mers Inc., $178,500, Regency Heights Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block B, Lot 4.
Thang N. Swafford, Sr., Mers Inc., $177,056, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 33.
John K. Briggs, II, All In Credit Union, $132,000, Valley Stream Subdivision, Block E, Lot 3.
Les W. Hogan, All In Credit Union, $50,000, Windsor Trace, Phase II, Lot 84.
Hunter W. Lepla, Mers Inc., $181,071, Southern Winds Subdivision, Phase 1, Block D, Lot 11.
Anthony L. Harmon, Mers Inc., $261,000, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase II, Block D, Lot 7.
Richard C. Lewis, Jr., Mers Inc., $200,838, Gateway Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block A, Lot 3.
D Cash Flow Investors LLC, Citizens Bank, $212,500, 17/4N/22E.
Rachel E. Kahle, Mers Inc., $125,815, Windsor Trace, Phase II, Lot 3.
Anthony C. Edwards, Mers Inc., $172,300, 34/4N/21E.
Sammy Rigsby, B F Boland, $7,000, 20/5N/21E.
Michael Villarreal, II, Navy Federal Credit Union, $73,260, Pine Hills Subdivision, Block H, Lot 6, 7.
Jonathan R. Wood, Mers Inc., $205,214, Brookwood Subdivision, Block D, Lot 4.
Carlos Martinez, III, Navy Federal Credit Union, $91,575, Griffin Heights Subdivision, Block C, Lot 1.
David S. Manring, Mers Inc., $216,900, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block C, Lot 13.
Charles C. Moore, Mers Inc., $148,000, Legacy Farms Subdivision, Phase I, Block D, Lot 7.
Chad E. Leake, All In Credit Union, $19,500, 10/4N/21E, 11/4N/21E.
Deborah M. S. Reynolds, Solutions First Federal C., $62,100, 22/3N/21E.
