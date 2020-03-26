Marriage LicensesThe following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between March 16 and March 20:

Charles Scott Hannen and Katelyn Erin Hanson, 03/16/2020.

Logan Channing Spivey and Haeun Kim, 03/16/2020.

David Michael Evans and Katherine Bren Sivacek, 03/17/2020.

Steven Desourdy and Rose Malloy, 03/17/2020.

James Christopher Cumbie and Erica Sue Heath, 03/17/2020.

Jesse Gorman Strickland and Elizabeth Grace Whitt, 03/18/2020.

Corey Thomas Vlastuin and Soncee Ladawn Jester, 03/18/2020.

John Vu Du and Huong Thi Lan Nguyen, 03/18/2020.

Jalen Jimmiah Hooks and Niaya Rasha Barr, 03/18/2020.

Christopher Josep Lehman and Rachel Kay Robinson, 03/19/2020.

Kylie Nicol McCorquodale and Caleb Gabriel Boyle, 03/19/2020.

Cherylene Rita Belvin and Willie A Ingram, 03/19/2020.

Abbey Nicole Sellers and William Alexande Bradley, 03/20/2020.

Matias Antonio [V] Flowers and Ekisha Marie Williams, 03/20/2020. Real Estate Transfers

The following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between March 16 and March 20:

Bobby J. Tice, Jr., Mers Inc., $132,800, 14/3N/22E.

Jonathan R. Zielinski, Mers Inc., $164,646, Fox Hills, Block E, Lot 5.

Zachary D. Ellenburg, Mers Inc., $168,800, Mayberry Place Subdivision, Block F, Lot 5.

Zachary W. Holmes, Mers Inc., $309,294, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 9.

Norman Riley Construction, State Bank & Trust Company, $219,000, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 17.

Tyler D. Stump, River Bank & Trust, $272,000, 29/6N/22E, 30/6N/22E.

John H. Stanton, Mers Inc., $114,096, Clubview Estates, Phase I, Block B, Lot 7.

Bernadine S. Carreras, Mers Inc., $120,000, Jordyn Place Replat, Block A, Lot 23.

Liberato Villavicencio, Wells Fargo Bank N A, $150,000, Jordyn Place Replat, Block A, Lot 21.

Michael E. Reeves, All In Credit Union, $20,000, 25/5N/21E.

Richard T. Wickum, Bank of America N A, $100,000, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase I, Block A, Lot 6.

Elaine Reeves Construction, Samson Banking Company Inc., $221,000, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 16.

Floyd K. Wever, All In Credit Union, $75,000, Legacy Farms, Phase I, Block A, Lot 2.

Charles R. Gaither, Mers Inc., $269,000, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 24.

Rena B. Marson, Renasant Bank, $82,500, Martin Heights Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block C, Lot 2.

Matthew Springer, Mers Inc., $106,000, Foxchase Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 8.

Willard M. Hitch, Jr., Mers Inc., $60,000, 15/3N/21E.

Casimiro Ortiz, Mers Inc., $122,000, 24/7N/22E, 25/7N/22E.

Heath G. Jones, All In Credit Union, $73,500, Foxhill Commons Subdivision, Block B, Lot 6.

Timothy W. Karnickey, Navy Federal Credit Union, $475,000, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase III, Lot 34.

Vasile Vancea, Mers Inc., $122,735, Bridlewood Subdivision, Phase I, Block A, Lot 4.

Bret A. Mathewson, Navy Federal Credit Union, $245,914, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 36.

Virginia D. Stewart, Mers Inc., $170,000, 4/3N/22E.

James P. Pitchford, Mers Inc., $75,000, Forest Park Subdivision, 5th Addition, Block L, Lot 5.

Joshuah R. Jones, Mers Inc., $204,000, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Phase III, Lot 14.

Angel Acevedo, Mers Inc., $108,989, College Heights, 2nd Addition, Block 2, Lot 13.

Angel Acevedo, Mers Inc., $3,330, College Heights Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block 2, Lot 13.

Jessica L. Lunsford, River Bank & Trust, $182,400, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block D, Lot 25.

Catherine R. Bryant, Keesler Federal Credit Union, $162,993, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block E, Lot 76.

Nick X. Sanchez-Martinez, Mers Inc., $154,156, Harrand Creek Estates, 6th Addition, Block D, Lot 14.

Syed I. Hasnain, Mers Inc., $57,750, Quail Hollow Subdivision, Phase III, Block B, Lot 5.

Megan Meier, Mers Inc., $129,921, Omni Subdivision, Block F, Lot 15.

Laura M. Baryza, Mers Inc., $185,000, Curington Farm Subdivision, Phase I, Block B, Lot 14.

Geraldine R. Lopez, Mers Inc., $181,302, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 32.

Concetta Johnson, Mers Inc., $137,464, Harrand Creek Estates, 6th Addition, Block E, Lot 3.

David J. Vowell, Mers Inc., $215,853, Harrand Creek Estates, 7th Addition, Block F, Lot 17.

Gene E. Bearman, Mers Inc., $173,120, Country Club Meadows, Phase I, Block C, Lot 2.

Rejeshkumar B. Patel, Mers Inc., $184,000, Legacy Farms, Phase IV, Block I, Lot 5.

Jeremy Chandler, Mers Inc., $63,500, Briarwood West Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 11.

Chantel M. James, Mers Inc., $148,484, Hampton Place Subdivision, Lot 24.

Jamie B. Powell, Mers Inc., $119,191, Woodland Park, Phase I, Block A, Lot 19.

Aaron P. Comps, Mers Inc., $239,894, Pine Hills Subdivision, Block E, Lot 3, Lot 4.

Thai H. Tran, Mers Inc., $66,000, Dunwoody Subdivision, Phase II, Re-plat, Block A, Lot 11.

Kurt W. Kellenbenz, Mers Inc., $120,000, Oak Ridge Forrest Subdivision, Phase III, Lot 80.

Anthony S. Dowdell, Mers Inc., $89,947, Wakefield Subdivision, Block E, Lot 15.

Rebekah G. Wood, Mers Inc., $130,147, Harry Adams Subdivision, Block A, Lot 5.

Zachary A. Cameron, Mers Inc., $263,800, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 27.

Arthur A. Flores, Mers Inc., $259,000, Southern Winds Subdivision, Block C, Lot 9.

Matthew J. Burtnett, Mers Inc., $162,554, Brown Subdivision. Block B, Lot 3.

James D. Wyatt, Jr., All In Credit Union, $30,000, Wynnfield Place Subdivision, Block B, Lot 1.

Bill Wiggins, Mers Inc., $237,594, 34/4N/22E.

Akash Patel, River Bank & Trust, $205,600, Cotton Creek, Phase I-EC, Block A, Lot 37.

Lisa M. Mills, Mers Inc., $157,494, Forehand Subdivision, Replat, Lot 16.

Tags

Load comments