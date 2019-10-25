Marriage licenses
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between Oct. 14 and Oct. 18, 2019:
Robert Matthew Bacus, Nataline Marie Wenzinger, 10/14/19.
Samantha Pickron Ingram, Thomas Kyle Westmoreland, 10/15/19.
Austin William Bryant, Hanna Christine Hayes, 10/15/19.
Zion Montrez Lapreice Scott, Shandreesa Lamonsanee, 10/18/19.
Derral Keith Waters, Lorie Angela Waters, 10/16/19.
Rachel Hannah Dawsey, Christopher Michael Graves Jr., 10/17/19.
Sean Nelson Croft, Britney Lea Borneman, 10/17/19.
Stephanie Marie Chitwood, Dylan Legette Stevens, 10/17/19.
Michael Blake Goodson, Heather Elaine Grice, 10/17/19
Jessica Lynn Pierce, Darryl Flynn Senior, 10/18/19.
Jerry Dale Friend, Alicia Dawn Downey, 10/18/19
Milton Bee Scott, Cynthia Marie Covington, 10/18/19.
James Derek Peoples, Jennifer Denise Taylor, 10/18/19.
Business licenses
The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between Oct. 14 and Oct. 18, 2019:
Avergas Creations, 607 Cooper Cove, Retail.
Carniceria Specialty Meats, 5 North Point Parkway, Suite H, Retail.
Circle G Bath Products, 101 Main Street, Special Events.
Climate Flow LLC, out of town, Contractor.
Crazy Crafty Chicks, out of town, Special Events.
Daddy’s Best, 82 Private Road 1709, Special Events.
Dothan Spine & Specialty, out of town, Special Events.
Kevin Lamb Construction, out of town, Contractor.
Lifesouth Community Blood Center, out of town, Special Events.
Moss Contractors, 32 County Road 617, Metal Fabrication.
Sew Creative, 307 Huntington Drive, Special Events
Sloppyface, 200 West College Street, Restaurant.
Southern Shavings, LLC, out of town, Contractor.
TCA Electrical Contractors Inc., out of town, Electrical Contractors.
Real Estate transfers
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between Oct. 14 and Oct. 18, 2019:
Joshua Michael Adams, Advance Mortgage & Investment LLC, $147,600, Hampton Place Subdivision, Lot 13, 10/14/19.
Haywood Douglas Watkins, Trinity Bank, $289,000, 30/5N/21E, 10/14/19.
Roberto Hernandez Jr., Low VA Rates LLC, $116,839, 4/3N/21E, 10/15/19.
Andrew D. Coleman, Renasant Bank, $86,725, Foxhill Commons Subdivision, Block A Lot 2, 10/15/19.
Thomas Vane Higgins II, All in Credit Union, $39,000, Windsor Trace Subdivision, Phase I, Lot 98, 10/15/19.
Rachael Juhnke, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $212,000, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block D, Lot 12, 10/15/19.
Norman Riley Construction, Trinity Bank, $212,000, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 18, 10/16/19.
Chad Eller, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., $256,000, 25/3N/21E, 26/3N/21E, 10/16/19.
SLS Construction LLC, Citizens Bank, $152,000
Johnathan Mitchel Blaise, InterLinc Mortgage Services LLC, $356,322, 26/3N/21E, 10/16/19.
Mark Young, Citizens Bank, $105,000, Central Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 17, 10/16/19.
Shannon Davis Thomas, GMFS LLC, $161,500, Valley Hills Subdivision, 8th Addition, Block F, Lot 6, 10/17/19.
M & S Construction LLC, Trinity Bank, $280,000, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase VI, Block E, Lot 26, 10/17/19.
Michelle L. Sunday, Quicken Loans Inc., $154,760, 6/5N/22E, 10/17/19.
Justin Rashad Leverette, E Mortgage Management LLC, $227,797, Dupree Point Subdivision, Lot 27, 10/17/19
Emily L. Wesley, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $171,717, Parish Place, Phase II, Lot 1, 10/17/19.
Jeffrey L. Kelly, Troy Bank and Trust, $183,200, 20/4N/22E, 10/18/19.
Jay T. Blass, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $369,000, Bridlewood Manor, Phase II, Lot 1, 10/18/19.
Lisa A. Winders, Navy Federal Credit Union, $144,800, Valley Stream Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block A, Lot 2, 10/19/19.
Michael Hayden Smith, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $83,460, 29/5N/21E, 10/18/19.
Matthew D. Ryan, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $201,487, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block M. Lot 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.