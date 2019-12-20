Marriage licensesThe following are marriage licenses issued Dec. 9-13 in Enterprise:

Jasmine Lakae Wiggins, Precious Anita Lewis, 12/9/19

Elizabeth Blue Noe, Adam Christopher Ephrem, 12/9/19

Connie Rae Dumas, Barbara Denise Frazier, 12/10/19

Ashlyn Merritt Blackwell, John Nathan Dunaway, 12/10/19

Kelsey Jo Chaffins, Justin Blake Sanford, 12/12/9

Christopher Lee Craig, Jessie Leone Stout, 12/13/19

Thomas David Bury, Ronda Lee Benson, 12/13/19

Business licenses

The following are business licenses issued Dec. 9-13 in Enterprise:

Assassins Wrestling, 4660 Rucker Boulevard, Fitness Center

Star Sign, out of town, Manufacturer

T & H Electric Co., out of town, Electrical contractors

Real Estate transfersThe following are real estate transfers issued Dec. 9-13 in Enterprise:

Derek Cooper, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $142,405, Jordyn Place Replat, Block A, Lot 44, 12/9/19

Daniel H. McCormick, Village Capital & Investments, $109,356, 32/5N/22E, 12/9/19

Mavis I. Burton, Quicken Loans, $117,998, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block C, Lot 2, 12/9/19

John Griggs & Association, River Bank & Trust, $205,600, Keystone Subdivision, Phase I, Block A, Lot 12, 12/9/19

Billy Cotter Construction, River Bank & Trust, $142,400, Woodland Park, Phase III, Block A, Lot 57, 12/9/19

John L. Thomas, River Bank & Trust, $41,878.85, 22/4N/22E, 12/9/19

Darrell W. Harmon, All in Credit Union, $268,790, Pineview Village, Block A, Lot 5, 12/9/19

Diversified Homes & Properties, River Bank & Trust, $174,000, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block D, Lot 2, 12/9/19

Michael Wayne Creech, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $308,000, Windsor Trace, Phase I, Lot 101, 12/9/19

Chelsea Smith Floyd, Citizens Bank, $193,000, 4/4N/21E, 12/9/19

Gregory Delgado, JG Wentworth Home Lending, $329,080, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase IV, Lot 27, 12/9/19

Allison Roller Pouncey, Interlinc Mortgage, $185,858, Mayberry Place Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 14, 12/9/19

Michael P. Redd, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $65,025, Conner Subdivision, Block A, Lot 6, 12/9/19

Robert Seagle, Envoy Mortgage, $106,043, Foxhill Subdivision, Block C, Lot 21, 12/9/19

Kenneth James Register, Mortgage Research Center, $165,000, Scottdale Heights, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 6, 12/9/19

Andrew Wayne Thompson, Renasant Bank, $238,000, Kipley Farms Subdivision, Lot 3, 12/10/19

Jackie N. Cox, All in Credit Union, $30,000, 13/5N/21E, 12/10/19

One Shot Industries LLC, State Bank & Trust Co., $282,000, 22/4N/22E, 12/10/19

G2 Home Design & Invest LLC, Troy Bank and Trust Co., $160,715.05, 20/4N/22E, 12/10/19

Joshua Eric Scarborough, Carrington Mortgage, $267,865, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Block C, Lot 21, 12/11/19

Galanco Inc., Citizens Bank, $233,600, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block A, Lot 28, 12/11/19

Charles A. Shiver, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $248,000 Creek Point Subdivision, Block C, Lot 17, 12/11/19

Matthew E. Gomez, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $344,245, Brookwood Subdivision, Block I, Lot 17, 12/11/19

Renee M. Stiles, Guaranteed Rate Inc., $57,997, Bama Subdivision, Block C, Lot 3, 12/11/19

Niko Nkululeko, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $90,913, Dunwoody Subdivision, Phase II Replat, Block B, Lot 7, 12/11/19

Emmanuel Edmond Carter, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $185,940, Valley Stream Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block B, Lot 2, 12/11/19

Jigneshbhai N.Desai, All in Credit Union, $90,000, Idlewood, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 13, 12/12/19

Rene Ruiz, B.F. Boland, $18,000, 20/5N/21E, 12/12/19

Kevin D. Morgan, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., $30,000, Regency Meadows Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 9, 12/13/19

Dominic M. Scola, Freedom Mortgage, $161,714, Windsor Trace Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 25, 12/13/19

Regina A. Hartnett, United Wholesale Mortgage, $277,100, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 12, 12/13/19

Tavon A. Whitty, E Mortgage Management, $303,030, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 22, 12/13/19

Dorothy E. Barton, Trustmark National Bank, $247,45, Shell Landing East, Phase I, Block C, Lot 3, 12/13/19

Michael W. Nagle, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $217,000, Oak Ridge Forest Subdivision, Phase VI, Replat, Lot 152, 12/13/19

