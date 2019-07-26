Marriage licenses:
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between July 15 and July 19, 2019:
Charles Wesley Peaster, Patricia Darlene Ervin, 7/15/19
Paul Margarita Cortez, Jimenez Kevin Deharo, 7/16/19
Kenneth Ethan Deal, Heather Hines Lasalle, 7/17/19
Dylan Ricky McNeely, Bailey Jewel Beckley, 7/18/19
Mara Katlyn Jennings, Jonathon Aaron Johnson, 7/19/19
Business licenses:
The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between July 15 and July 19, 2019:
Art Love Passion, 103 Whitewing Way, Graphic Design
C and T Numbering, 8374 County Road 636, chancellor, Miscellaneous Service
Dryden Contracting Inc., out of town, Contractor
Early Year Enterprise, 102 Dauphin Street, Child Day Care
Eternal Ink Tattoo Studio, 1504 Rucker Boulevard, Professional
Miss Rock Star Event, 1234 County Road 445, Special Events
Pool Perfection, out of town, Contractor
Titan Magic Shows & Sales, out of town, Rental and Leasing
Wonderful Dog Company, 187 Cedar Grove, Special Events
WTH Technologies Group Inc., out of town, Electrical Contractors
Real Estate transfers:
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between July 15 and July 19, 2019:
Michael Eugene Bragg, State Bank & Trust Company, $95,709, 28/4N/21E, 7/15/19
Hermer Cortes Vazquez, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, $162,450, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block E, Lot 70, 7/15/19
Melissa Davis Whitt, Five Star Credit Union, $100,000, Pinehurst Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block B, Lot 9, 7/15/19
David Eddins, Trinity Bank, $343,900, Cotton Creek Plantation II, Block E, Lot 82, 7/15/19
Marcos R. Davila-Santiago, Citizens Bank, $21,000, 18/4N/21E, 7/15/19
Johnny L. Waters II, Troy Bank and Trust, $270,370, Valley Stream Subdivision, 6th Addition, Block E, Lot 3, 7/15/19
Melissa E. Kilpatrick, Renasant Bank, $110,826, 23/3N/22E, 7/15/19
David James Padgett, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $178,762, Valley Hills Subdivision, 8th Addition, Block G, Lot 7, 7/15/19
Darren Tyler Robinson, Envoy Mortgage, $127,777, Forest Park Subdivision, 6th Addition, Block G, Lot 7, 7/16/19
Sonia Renee Hill, Mortgage Research LLC, $122,735, Wakefield Subdivision, Block D, Lot 6, 7/16/19
Isaias Sierra, All In Credit Union, $47,000, Wynnfield Place, Block B, Lot 1, 7/16/19
Don Lee Griffis, Citizens Bank, $358,500, 19/5N/22E, 7/16/19
Justin G. Ogden, Navy Federal Credit Union, $214,650, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase II, Block D, Lot 5, 7/16/19
Mark Donovan, Fairway, $154,715, Martin Heights Subdivision, 8th Addition, Block G, Lot 7, 7/16/19
Joshua Adam Timmons, Guaranteed Rate, $180,775, Morgan Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block F, Lot 12, 7/16/19
Henry J. Walters, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $134,144, Martin Heights Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block C, Lot 12, 7/16/19
Alex R. Magnuson, USAA, $247,920, Curington Farm Subdivision, Phase II, Block D, Lot 11, 7/16/19
Michael L. Menefield, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $240,000, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase III, Block D, Lot 32, 7/16/19
Joseph Lawrence Swanson, Branch Banking, $239,200, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 42, 7/17/19
Michael J. Christianson, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $264,000, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 14, 7/17/129
Teresa Jean Warren, Envoy, $106,534, 20/4N/22E, 7/17/19
James Wheeler, Hometown Lenders Inc., $104,193, Green Acres Subdivision, Block A Lot 1, 7/17/19
James E. Kelley, Citizens Bank, $23,676, 27/4N/21E, 7/18/19
Joseph Owen Sanchez, Homebridge Financial Services Inc., $206,096, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block C, Lot 2, 7/18/19
James Calhoun Jr., Freedom Mortgage, $135,259, Valley Hills Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block F, Lot 18, 7/18/19
Ernest L. Rhynes, Kentwood Mortgage, $239,064, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase III, Block D, Lot 118, 7/18/19
Jaime C. Castillo, Synovus Mortgage, $270,000, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase II, Block E, Lot 23, 7/18/19
M4 Development LLC, PeoplesSouth Bank, $132,000, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block B, Lot 35, 7/18/19
M4 Development LLC, PeoplesSouth Bank, $130,000, Mayberry Place, Phase I, Block E, Lot 3, 7/18/19
Chad Alan Diefenderfer, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $52,203.75, Idlewood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 9, 7/18/19
Kaja Holdings 2 LLC, DLP Lending Fund LLC, $57,199.80, Rex Forehand, Lot 21, 7/18/19
