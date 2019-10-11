Marriage licenses:
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4, 2019:
Chad Demetrius Reese II, Malaeh Amaku Quarshie, 9/30/19
Joseph Lee McIntosh, Emily Ann Shipman, 9/30/19
Alicia Nicole Hall, Jesus Manuel Ramirez, 10/01/19
Jessie Elijah Busby, Katie Maelyn Smmith, 10/3/19
Julia Elizabeth Vince, Joseph Patrick Clemen, 10/3/19
Rosemary Grace Virgoni, Phi Khanh Tran, 10/4/19
Joel Ogden O’Reilly, Rebekah Nicole Villarreal, 10/4/19
Business licenses:
The following is a listing of business licenses issued in Enterprise between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4, 2019:
Cosby & Cosby Counseling & Consulting, out of town, Therapist
Gentlemens Cutt, 1083 Geneva Highway, Barber Shop
Gregg Prettyman, 1471 County Road 404, Elba, Contractor
Jonathan Thomas Lawn Care, out of town, Lawn care
Mark’s Plumbing Parts, out of town, Service
Omsai LLC, out of town, Contractor
Regions Facility Services Inc., out of town, Contractor
Seafood House, 1105 Boll Weevil Circle, Contractor
Southern Engineering Solutions Inc., out of town, Engineer
Tecta America Southeast, LLC, out of town, Contractor
The Twin Boutique, out of town, Special Events
Utility Lines Construction LLC, out of town, Contractor
Wiregrass Angel House, out of town, Service
Real Estate transfers:
The following is a listing of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4, 2019:
Dixie Lee Bogle, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $88,369, Griffin Heights, 2nd Addition, Block E, Lot 6, 9/30/19
Matthew Taylor Dowling, Trinity Bank, $332,000, 2/4N/22E, 9/30/19
Ryan Knight, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $153,497, Mayberry Place, Phase I, Block C, Lot 8, 9/30/19
Robert J. Prugh, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $263,900, Turtleback Subdivision, Block D, Lot 5, 9/30/19
Shin Young Lee, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $140,500, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block D, Lot 44, 9/30/19
Jennifer L. Farris, Synovus Bank, $110,000, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase II, Block G, Lot 31, 9/30/19
Johnathan Allen Aitken, Alabama Housing Finance Authority, $30,000, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block B, Lot 50, 9/30/19
David R. Kidd, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $244,421, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block F, Lot 36, 9/30/19
Margarita Pinto, Renasant Bank, $58,913, 7/5N/22E, 9/30/19
Jackie L. Damron, Magnolia Bank Inc., $169,840, Valley Hills Subdivision, 8th Addition, Block C, Lot 18, 9/30/19
Phuong Hoang Ngo, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., $400,000, 33/5N/22E, 9/30/19
Mickey Kelley, Brantley Bank & Trust Company, $259,317.60, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block B, Lot 3, 9/30/19
William Michael Jason Adams, Brantley Bank & Trust Company, $254,201.95, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block B, Lot 5, 0/30/19
Jeffrey W. Faulkner, Brantley Bank & Trust Company, $257,311.60, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block B, Lot 4, 9/30/19
Christopher Johnson, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $269,670, Legacy Farms, Phase IV, Block 1, Lot 7, 9/30/19
Franklin T. Rinehart, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $88,271, 29/6N/22E, 9/30/19
M E Properties LLC, Brantley Bank & Trust Company, $247,178.30, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block B, Lot 2, 9/30/19
Kathleen R. Kelley, Brantley Bank & Trust Company, $259,317.60, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block B, Lot 6, 9/30/19
Degraphary P. Richardson, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $201,550, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block D, Lot 8, 10/1/19
William Body, Quicken Loans Inc., $153,944, 15/4N/21E, 10/1/19
Billy Cotter Construction, Synovus Bank, $138,200, Woodland Park, Phase III, Block A, Lot 58, 10/1/19
Randy Stockam, Trinity Bank, $240,000, 25/3N/22E, 10/1/19
Cynthia J. Kinney, Round Point Mortgage Servicing Corp., $173,500, Morgan Subdivision, 3rd Addition, Block C, Lot 17, 10/1/19
Robert L. Ferguson, NBKC Bank, $195,000, Forehand Subdivision, Replat, Lot 12, 10/2/19
Gerald F. May, Synovus Mortgage Corp., $150,000, Oak Ridge Forest Subdivision, Phase VI, Lot 136, 10/2/19
Chad Trawick, ServisFirst Bank, $100,000, 31/4N/22E, 10/2/19
Jonathan James Parham, Guaranteed Rate Inc., $112,365, Foxhill Subdivision, Block C, Lot 20, 10/2/19
Adam M. White, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $268,728, 6/3N/22E, 10/2/19
Pierre R. Pierce, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $185,940, Curington Farm Subdivision, Phase I, Block A, Lot 36, 10/2/19
Steven David Johnson, Mortgage Research Center LLC, $298,318, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Block B, Lot 3, Lot 4, 10/2/19
Sandra R. Riley, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., $117,500, Woodland Park, Phase I, Block B, Lot 18, 10/2/19
James Bradley Mason, USAA Federal Savings Bank, $158,620, Wakefield Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block H, Lot 56, Lot 57, 10/3/19
Carroll Williams, Citizens Bank, $100,000, Forest Park Subdivision, 6th Addition, Block G, Lot 13, 10/4/19
Garrick B. Vest, Trinity Bank, $40,000, Oliver Lake Subdivision, Block F, Lot 2, 10/4/19
Kenneth L. Lunsford, Trinity Bank, $269,676, 35/7N/22E, 10/4/19
Jenny Lynn Litherland, First South Farm Credit Association, $63,750, 1/3N/21E, 10/4/19
Jed T. Kennedy, Nationstar Mortgage, $307,696, Legends Subdivision, Phase II, Block F, Lot 4, 10/4/19
Pete Kelley Builders LLC, State Bank & Trust Company, $298,000, Legends Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 19, 10/4/19
