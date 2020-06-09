Alabama Forestry Specialist Greg Piland gave a sincere thank-you to the Coffee County Commission at Monday morning’s meeting.
Piland was proud to show the new truck the Forestry Commission got from the state and said he was getting ready to return the truck the county let them borrow for the past year.
“Our old truck just blew up,” Piland said after the meeting. “We were stressed at that time. The county stepped up and gave us a truck. Then we got a grant that said they’d purchase half a truck, so we gave the truck back to them and the county gave us half the truck back, so it’s half-county, half-state.”
Piland told the county commission that a third Coffee County forest ranger — Stephen Bridges — is on board.
“With that we’re back to a full complement of rangers,” Piland said. “He’s not here today. He’s on a COVID detail so he’s out driving today. But once again, we want to say thank you to you guys.”
Forestry Management Specialist Adam Bowers also attended the meeting. In response to a question about spraying grass in the county, Bowers talked about contacting the forestry commission.
“We have a grant through U.S. Forestry Service for about $40,000 annually,” Bowers said. “The area that’s covered is mostly Covington County but it comes into some of Coffee — and we’ve expanded to all of Coffee to help draw those funds down.
“Our spraying didn’t happen this spring, so we’re trying to hit it hard this fall. If you know anybody that needs spraying done, they can reach out to us so we can get it done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.