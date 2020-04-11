Former Eufaula standout Rachel Johnson has ventured from East Alabama to the Florida Panhandle in just two seasons of junior college basketball. The 5-8 guard will now be heading to Kansas to finish out her college days after her recent commitment to play for the Wichita State Shockers.
Johnson, a former two-time all-state player for Jermieke Cliatt’s EHS Lady Tigers, finished a stellar season at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida, considered one of the top women’s junior college programs in the country.
At Chipola, Johnson averaged 13 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 31.1 minutes per game. Her squad was ranked No. 1 at one point and beat the nation’s top-ranked squad on another occasion.
On her social media account, Johnson wrote “I went from messaging coaches my first year to holding 15-plus Division I offers, and I can truly say Juco is one of the best things that’s ever happened to me. I became a better student, player and person. Thanks to my mom, my two sisters, my brother and church family for always being my biggest supporters. Thanks to my Pastor, Kath Peterson, for always encouraging me and teaching me to always keep God first. Thanks to all the coaches that have been a part of basketball career. All of you have prepared me in some kind of way and have told me this day would come. All of my hard work and dedication has finally paid off.”
Cliatt said Johnson exemplifies what he hopes his players will become.
“She’s a perfect example of what I want a Lady Tiger to be,” Cliatt said of Johnson. “I remember when she signed with Southern Union I told her she was a Division I player when she left but was going there because of her grades. She needed to go to a Juco setting. She would be a better player and a better student for it.”
As a senior at EHS, Johnson averaged 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 5.6 steals per game with nine triple-doubles. She made second-team all-state as a senior after being on the third-team as a junior. She was also a back-to-back member of the Dothan Eagle Super 12. She graduated from EHS in 2018.
Cliatt said Georgia Southern was especially hot after Johnson, but she also had offers from numerous other Division I programs, including Missouri and Florida.
“She’s an athlete,” Cliatt said. “She plays so hard on both ends of the court.”
At Chipola, Johnson was a first-team selection to the Panhandle Conference.
Last season, Wichita State finished 16-15 overall, 7-9 in the American Athletic Conference, beating Houston in the opening round of the conference tournament and losing to Central Florida in the second round. Play then ended for the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
