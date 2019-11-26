Dec. 5
Christmas Tree Lighting
Join us for the annual Fort Rucker Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 5 starting at 5 p.m. for a delightful evening of music, hot chocolate, the lighting of the Post Christmas Tree, and a very special visitor from the North Pole. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 255-1749, or visit rucker.armymwr.com.
Dec. 6
Super Session Bingo
Join us on Oct. 4 for door prizes and Super Session Bingo at The Landing. Warm-Up Games will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Regular Session at 6:30 p.m. We encourage attendees to purchase pre-sale tickets in advance due to limited machines available. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 2-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information contact Rucker Bingo, 255-9626.
Dec. 7
3v3 Basketball Tournament
Basketball tournament Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Fortenberry-Colten PFC.
Dec. 14
Fort Rucker Fun Run & Resiliency Fair
Join us at the Fort Rucker Physical Fitness Center on Dec. 14, at 9 a.m. for the Fort Rucker Fun Run & Resiliency Fair. This free event offers a 5K fun run along with fun activities for the entire family. Participants can run or walk, or just stop by to visit the numerous Resiliency Fair booths. The event promotes resiliency for our Fort Rucker community and will showcase information to improve physical, mental, spiritual, and social well-being. Open to the public. Stroller and leashed pet friendly. For additional information contact the Fort Rucker Physical Fitness Center at 255-2296. Pre-Register at either Fortenberry-Colton, PFC, or MWR Central.
