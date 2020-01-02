Through Feb. 10
Fort Rucker Big Buck Contest
Outdoor Recreation is hosting a Big Buck contest through Feb. 10 at 11:59 p.m. Participants must be registered before harvesting their buck, which must be harvested on Fort Rucker to qualify. Fort Rucker requires that those 16 and older have an Alabama state hunting license, a Fort Rucker Post hunting permit (available at isportsman.net), and a hunter education card. Entry fee is $25 per person and open to the public. Hunting and Fishing — Outdoor Recreation Service Center Bldg. 24235, Fort Rucker. For more information and to register, call 334-255-4305.
Jan. 3
Super Session bingo
Join us at The Landing for door prizes during Super Session bingo on Friday, Jan. 3. Warm-up games begin at 5:30 p.m.; regular session at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to purchase presale tickets due to limited machines available. Presale tickets can be purchased Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 2-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call Rucker Bingo, 334-255-9626.
Jan. 7
Maker Faire grand opening
Calling crafters, scientists, hobbyists, tinkerers, artists, engineers and designers. Join the Center Library in a showcase of invention and creativity during their MakerSpace grand opening Jan. 7 from 3:30-5 p.m. Come see what MakerSpace has to offer, and learn more about Maker programs. Call Center Library at 255-3885 or stop by for more details.
Jan. 9-12
Lifeguard Courses
Open to patrons 15 and older. Costs are $125 for military/DoD ID card holders and $135 for general public. Thursday and Friday, 4-8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m. at the Fort Rucker Physical Fitness Center indoor pool. Prerequisite on first day must be passed to enter the course. Register at the front desk of the Fort Rucker PFC. The cut-off for registration is the course start date. Online training needs to be completed before testing out. Candidates who take the training program through Fort Rucker SFA also are eligible for employment with Fort Rucker MWR. For more information on how to apply, call 334-255-2296.
Jan. 11
Polar Plunge 5K
Join MWR Sports Fitness & Aquatics for its first Polar Plunge 5K fun run Saturday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m., open to all authorized personnel with post access and their guests. Preregister at either Physical Fitness Center. Register on race day from 9-9:45 a.m. at Lake Tholocco’s West Beach. Runners will start and finish at the West Beach. At 11 a.m., participants will sprint and plunge into Lake Tholocco with MWR. Hot beverages will be provided. $10 commemorative fleece blanket are available for purchase. For more information, call 334-255-2296.
Jan. 13
Maker Monday
Make, create, build, explore at Maker Mondays! Center Library invites kids ages 7 and up to think outside the book in a creative after-school program featuring our new MakerSpace lab. Children will explore a variety of art and STEM related activities, as well as participate in fun challenges that are guaranteed to ignite their inner engineer. This program is open to authorized patrons, though space is limited to 15 participants. For more information or to register, stop by or call Center Library at (334)255-3885.
Jan. 20
Stars and Strikes Bowling
Join us for Stars and Strikes on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Rucker Lanes on Monday, January 20 from 11 —a.m.-7 p.m. Enjoy 25-cent games per person and 50-cent shoe rentals. For more information contact Rucker Lanes at (334) 255-9503.
Jan. 23-26
Lifeguard Courses
The course is open to patrons ages 15 and up and costs $125 for Military/DoD ID card holders and $135 for General Public. Thursday & Friday 4-8 p.m., Saturday 8 a..m.-5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m. at the Fort Rucker PFC Indoor Pool. Prerequisite on first day must be passed to enter the course. You may register at the front desk of the Fort Rucker PFC. The cut-off for registration is the first day of the course start date. Online training needs to be completed before testing out. Candidates who take the training program through Fort Rucker SFA are also eligible for employment with Fort Rucker MWR. For more information on how to apply, call the Physical Fitness Center at (334) 255-2296.
Jan. 27
Maker Monday
Make, create, build, explore at Maker Mondays. Center Library invites kids ages 7 and up to think outside the book in a creative after-school program featuring our new MakerSpace lab. Children will explore a variety of art and STEM related activities, as well as participate in fun challenges that are guaranteed to ignite their inner engineer! This program is open to authorized patrons, though space is limited to 15 participants. For more information or to register, stop by or call Center Library at (334) 255-3885.
