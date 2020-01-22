Now — Feb. 10
Fort Rucker Big Buck Contest
Outdoor Recreation is hosting a Big Buck Contest through Feb. 10 at 11:59 p.m. Participants must be registered before harvesting their buck and the buck must be harvested on Fort Rucker to qualify. Fort Rucker requires that individuals ages 16 and older have an Alabama state hunting license, a Fort Rucker Post hunting permit (You can get at isportsman.net), and a hunter education card. Entry fee is $25 per person and open to the public. Hunting and Fishing — Outdoor Recreation Service Center Building 24235, Fort Rucker. For more information and to register, call Outdoor Recreation Service Center at 334-255-4305.
Jan. 23-26
Lifeguard Courses
The course is open to patrons ages 15 and older and costs $125 for Military/DoD ID card holders and $135 for general public. Thursday and Friday, 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m. at the Fort Rucker PFC Indoor Pool. Prerequisite on first day must be passed to enter the course. You may register at the front desk of the Fort Rucker PFC. The cut-off for registration is the first day of the course start date. Online training needs to be completed before testing out. Candidates who take the training program through Fort Rucker SFA are also eligible for employment with Fort Rucker MWR. For more information on how to apply, call the Physical Fitness Center at 334-255-2296.
Jan. 27
Maker Monday
Make, create, build, explore at Maker Mondays. Center Library invites kids ages 7 and older to think outside the book in a creative after-school program featuring the MakerSpace lab. Children will explore a variety of art and STEM related activities, as well as participate in fun challenges that are guaranteed to ignite their inner engineer. This program is open to authorized patrons, though space is limited to 15 participants. For more information or to register, stop by or call Center Library at 334-255-3885.
Feb. 1
Healthy Heart Zumba Strong
Don’t let Cupid strike just yet. There is more to this month than chocolate, love notes, flowers, and romance. Did you know that February is also American Heart Month? Heart disease is the leading cause of death and disability for both men and women. Wear Red and come out on Saturday, Feb. 1, to Fortenberry-Colton PFC from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and get your heart pumping with Zumba Strong. Cost is $4 or 1 yellow ticket. For more information, call the Physical Fitness Center at 334-255-2296.
Feb. 2
Super…Bowl!
Rucker Lanes. For more information, call Rucker Lanes at 334-255-9503.
Feb. 6-9
Lifeguard Courses
The course is open to patrons ages 15 and older and costs $125 for Military/DoD ID card holders and $135 for general public. Thursday and Friday, 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m. at the Fort Rucker PFC Indoor Pool. Prerequisite on first day must be passed to enter the course. You may register at the front desk of the Fort Rucker PFC. The cut-off for registration is the first day of the course start date. Online training needs to be completed before testing out. Candidates who take the training program through Fort Rucker SFA are also eligible for employment with Fort Rucker MWR. For more information on how to apply, call the Physical Fitness Center at 334-255-2296.
Feb. 7
Super Session Bingo
Join us at The Landing for door prizes during Super Session Bingo on Friday, Feb. 7. Warm-Up Games will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Regular Session at 6:30 p.m. We encourage attendees to purchase pre-sale tickets in advance due to limited machines available. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 2-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information contact Rucker Bingo, (334) 255-9626.
Feb. 8
Fort Rucker 5K 4-Legged Love Run
The 4-Legged Love Run is a non-competitive 5K Fun Run/Walk with your best 4-legged love (or 2-legged love). Come out and have fun with your family, friends, and 4 legged buddy. This is a stroller/dog friendly course with refreshments for both human and furry friends at the finish. Registration opens at 8:00 am, pre-race brief at 8:50 a.m., and the run kicks off at 9 am. For more information contact the Physical Fitness Center at (334) 255-2296.
Feb. 8
Saturday Crafternoon
Spend your afternoon getting crafty at Center Library! Drop by between 1:30-4:30 p.m. to work on a featured monthly craft, or bring your own project and use our MakerSpace crafting supplies. We’ll provide the materials, you provide the creativity! EFMP friendly and open to authorized patrons. Stop by or call Center Library at 255-3885 for more information.
Feb. 8
Valentines Partner Yoga
Partner work allows for a playful exploration of different yoga poses. Working in pairs offers new & unique perspective to the flow and function of Yoga and offers deeper opening in the body, in a supportive way. This class is not only intended for couples-please bring your partner of choice and join us for ‘FUNctional Yoga Session!! All levels are welcome to this fun and funky flow class! This class will be held on Feb. 8 from 8:30 a.m.-9:45 a.m. at the Fortenberry-Colton Physical Fitness Center. Cost is $8 per couple. For more information please call the Fortenberry-Colton Physical Fitness Center at (334) 255-3794 / 1951.
Feb. 10
Maker Monday
Make, create, build, explore at Maker Mondays! Center Library invites kids ages 7 and up to think outside the book in a creative after-school program featuring our new MakerSpace lab. Children will explore a variety of art and STEM related activities, as well as participate in fun challenges that are guaranteed to ignite their inner engineer! This program is open to authorized patrons, though space is limited to 15 participants. For more information or to register, stop by or call Center Library at (334)255-3885.
Feb. 14
Sweetheart Bowl
Join Rucker Lanes on Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. -11 p.m.
2 Bowlers for Unlimited Bowl
2 Shoe Rentals
2 Bottomless Fountain Drinks and 2 Valentine’s Mystery Gifts for $22.22!
For more information please call Rucker Lanes at (334) 255-9503.
Feb. 14
Dueling Pianos
Celebrate Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb. 14, with a fun evening of live music, food for sale in the ballroom, and lively entertainment with Dueling Pianos! This event is always a favorite and starts at 7:00 pm at The Landing. Reserve a VIP 4 person table for $60, VIP 10 person table for $150, or $10 per person General Admission. VIP tables will get chocolate-dipped strawberries, champagne, and a cheese and cracker platter included in the table price. For more information call (334) 255-0769.
Feb. 17
Stars and Strikes Bowling
Join us for Stars and Strikes on President’s Day at Rucker Lanes on Monday, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Enjoy 25-cent games per person and 50 cent shoe rentals. For more information contact Rucker Lanes at (334) 255-9503.
Feb. 19
The Federal Job Workshop
Interested in working for the federal government? Mystified by the federal hiring process ... or maybe you’re just frustrated by your repeated attempts to put together an effective and impactful USAJOBS.gov resume? Then make plans to attend the free Federal Job Workshop held on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Bldg. 5700 Novasel St, Classroom 284. This informative and interactive workshop is aimed at getting you the information you need to increase your federal employment possibilities. Participants will receive a free copy of Kathryn Troutman’s “Jobseeker Guide” (8th edition). (No U.S. Army or DoD endorsement implied). Pre-registration is required no later than 2 days prior to the workshop. Space is limited to the first 60 to register. Open to authorized patrons only. For more information, please email ACS Employment Readiness at (334) 255-2594.
Feb. 20
Super Bowl LIV
Mother Rucker’s Sports Bar, Time TBD. For more information call Mother Rucker’s Sports Bar at (334)255-3916.
Feb.20-23
Lifeguard Courses
The course is open to patrons ages 15 and up and costs $125 for Military/DoD ID card holders and $135 for General Public. Thursday & Friday 4-8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m. at the Fort Rucker PFC Indoor Pool. Prerequisite on first day must be passed to enter the course. You may register at the front desk of the Fort Rucker PFC. The cut-off for registration is the first day of the course start date. Online training needs to be completed before testing out. Candidates who take the training program through Fort Rucker SFA are also eligible for employment with Fort Rucker MWR! For more information on how to apply, call the Physical Fitness Center at (334) 255-2296.
Feb. 24
Maker Monday
Make, create, build, explore at Maker Mondays! Center Library invites kids ages 7 and up to think outside the book in a creative after-school program featuring our new MakerSpace lab. Children will explore a variety of art and STEM related activities, as well as participate in fun challenges that are guaranteed to ignite their inner engineer! This program is open to authorized patrons, though space is limited to 15 participants. For more information or to register, stop by or call Center Library at (334)255-3885.
Feb. 28
CYS Anti-Bullying Rally
Join the Youth Center at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 for an Anti-Bullying Rally. For more information please call the Youth Center at (334) 255-2271.
Feb. 28
Commander’s Cup 5K Post Championship/Black History Month
CC 5K Post Championship sponsored by EEO Black History Month. Event begins at 6 a.m. at the Fortenberry-Colton Fitness Center. In order to compete for Commander’s Cup points, pre-registration is required at FBC or Fort Rucker PFC until February 26. Day of registration available from 5-5:30 a.m. Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each division (M/F ages 25 & under, 26-35, 35-44, 45 & over). Awards will be presented to the Unit Post Champion and Runner-up. Only AD Soldiers are eligible to earn Commander’s Cup points for their unit. For more information please call Intramural Sports at (334) 255-2296/3794.
March 3
SEUSStival
You could not, would not, want to miss a fantastic jubilee such as this! Help Center Library celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday by attending our annual SEUSStival on Tuesday, March 3, from 4:30-6 p.m. Games! Crafts! Excitement galore! Fun for all ages that you just can’t ignore! For more information stop by or call Center Library at (334) 255-3885.
March 6
Super Session Bingo
Join us at The Landing for door prizes during Super Session Bingo on Friday, March 6. Warm-Up Games will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Regular Session at 6:30 p.m. We encourage attendees to purchase pre-sale tickets in advance due to limited machines available. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 2-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information contact Rucker Bingo, (334) 255-9626.
March 14
Shamrock Shuffle 5K/10K
Physical Fitness Center at 9 a.m. For more information call the Physical Fitness Center at (334) 255-2296.
March 14
Youth Turkey Hunt
Join Outdoor Recreation for this Youth Turkey Hunt on Saturday, March 14, from 5-11 a.m. This event is open to the public, youth ages 7-15 years old. Registration cost is $15. A parent/escort of the youth must have an Alabama State Hunting License and Post Permit Hunter Education Completion Card. For more information, or to register, contact Outdoor Recreation at (334) 255-4305 or MWR Central at (334) 255-2997/9517.
March 17
Lucky Trivia
Mother Rucker’s Sports Bar from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information call Mother Rucker’s Sports Bar at (334)255-3916.
March 20-April 30
Gobbler Classic Turkey Hunt
Join Outdoor Recreation for the Gobbler Classic Turkey Hunt from March 20 — April 30. The entry fee is $25 and participants must have an Alabama State All Game License, Fort Rucker Post Hunting Permit and Hunter Education Completion Card. Alabama State Regulation and Fort Rucker 215-1 regulation apply. The turkey must be harvested on Fort Rucker to qualify. The overall winner will receive a cash prize payout. Register at Outdoor Recreation or MWR Central. For more information, contact Outdoor Recreation at (334)255-4305 or MWR Central at (334)255-2997 or (334)255-9517.
March 28
3 on 3 Basketball Tournament
Event begins at 8 a.m. Double Elimination Tournament — In Support of and Officiated by Fort Rucker Men’s Varsity Basketball Team, $30 per team, open to the Public, must be 18 years or older to participate. Registration available at the Fortenberry-Colton Fitness Center. Registration closes March 27. Rules: First to 21 (or 30 mins) on the half court, Score by 1’s and 2’s, 3 person teams. Medallions will be awarded to the overall and runner up teams. For more information please call Intramural Sports at (334) 255-2296/3794.
April 3
Super Session Bingo
Join us at The Landing for door prizes during Super Session Bingo on Friday, April 3. Warm-Up Games will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Regular Session at 6:30 p.m. We encourage attendees to purchase pre-sale tickets in advance due to limited machines available. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 2-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information contact Rucker Bingo, (334) 255-9626.
April 3
Camping Under the Stars
West Beach, Lake Tholocco, Time TBD
April 4
Open Racquetball Tournament
This Double Elimination Tournament begin at 8:30 am on Saturday, April 4.
Pre-registration is required at the Fort Rucker Physical Fitness Center by April 2. Divisions: Open and Recreational. Each division must have at least six individuals registered NLT April 2 for the division to be played. This event is $5 and open to the public, 18+ years of age. Awards will be presented to the top finishers in each division. For more information call the Physical Fitness Center at (334) 255-2296.
April 4
Children’s Festival
April 7
Commander’s Cup Golf League
Commander’s Cup Golf League, Captain’s Choice (scramble) divided into two divisions, Tuesday Division and Thursday Division. League open to all eligible ID card holders. Teams rosters limited to 10 players, teams with at least two AD Soldiers from the same unit will be eligible for Commander’s Cup points. There is a one-time league fee of $10 per players, $20 cart and green fee for each player on scheduled day of play (member fee is $11). Free for Active Duty players (limits may apply). A Captain’s meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 24, at 4:30 p.m. at Divots. For more information please contact Silver Wings Golf Course at (334) 255-0089.
April 11
2020 Aviation Branch Birthday Scramble
Please join us for the Aviation Branch Birthday Scramble on April 11 at Silver Wings Golf Course.
Start Time: 6 a.m. — Driving Range Opens
7 a.m. — Breakfast Buffet
8 a.m. — Shotgun Start
Lunch and awards following play. The cost is $85 for non-members and $60 members. The format will be Four Person Captain’s Choice (Scramble). There will be a limit of 36 teams. Priority for team slots will be given to Active Duty Soldiers. Includes 18 Holes of Golf, Cart, Driving Range Balls, Lunch & Prizes. Prizes will be given for Closest to the line and Closest to the pin. For more information, please contact Silver Wings Golf Course at (334) 255-0089.
April 12
Easter Brunch
The Landing at 10 a.m.
Tuesday April 14
32nd Annual Travel Extravaganza
10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Landing
Door Prizes: Attraction tickets, hotel stays, memorabilia, clothing, and a grand prize will given away during the event. Scavenger Hunt! The scavenger hunt will give you a chance to win a MWR Bundle including gift certificate, memorabilia, and more! Participants do not have to be present to win prizes (excluding Grand Prize-winner must be present).Over 50 vendors will be present to discuss information and answer questions! For more information contact MWR Central Leisure Travel at (334) 255-2997/9517.
April 15
Kickball Post Championship (Kick Sexual Assault Out of the Army)
The Commander’s Cup Kickball Post Championship sponsored by SHARP — Kick Sexual Assault out of the Army Double Elimination Tournament runs Wednesday, April 15, and Thursday, April 16, with a start time of 6 p.m. at the Fort Rucker Adult Softball Complex. In order to compete for Commander’s Cup points, unit team must have 50% or more AD players. Tournament is open to all eligible ID card holders. Pre-registration is required at the Fortenberry-Colton Physical Fitness Center or Fort Rucker Physical Fitness Center until Monday, April 13. Team awards will be presented to the top two teams. For more information call the Physical Fitness Center at (334) 255-2296.
