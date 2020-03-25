Golf Therapy
Golf As Therapy with PGA HOPE
(Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is now at Silver Wings Golf Club every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. PGA HOPE introduces golf to Veterans with disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. The program introduces the game of golf through a developmental 6-8 week curriculum taught by PGA professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency. All veterans are welcome at no cost. For more information please call the Silver Wings Golf Course at (334) 255-0089.
March 1-31
Silver Wings Golf Club Membership Drive
Thirty one days of giveaways! New members at the SWGC will be entered for a chance to win prizes after signing up for a membership! Sign up early for a better chance to win! Stop by SWGC to sign up and enter. Membership Benefits include Unlimited green fees and advance tee times, 10% discount on all merchandise (excludes ping, sale, food & beverage items), member-only tournaments/discounted tournament fees, World Handicap System, reduced room fees and food minimums in Divots Banquet Room. For more information please call the Silver Wings Golf Club at (334) 255-0089.
March 21-April 30
Gobbler Classic Turkey Hunt
Join Outdoor Recreation for the Gobbler Classic Turkey Hunt from March 21-April 30. The entry fee is $25 and participants must have an Alabama state all game license, Fort Rucker Post hunting permit and hunter education completion card. Alabama State Regulation and Fort Rucker 215-1 regulation apply. The turkey must be harvested on Fort Rucker to qualify. The overall winner will receive a cash prize payout. Register at Outdoor Recreation or MWR Central. For more information, contact Outdoor Recreation at (334)255-4305 or MWR Central at (334) 255-2997 or (334) 255-9517.
March 26
Right Arm Night
Leaders, bring your right-hand man or woman out for Fort Rucker Right Arm Night from 4-6 p.m. at The Landing Zone. Fort Rucker Right Arm Night is an old Army tradition, promoting a night of camaraderie and esprit de corps as Leaders come together and treat those standing to their right (the ones helping them get through daily missions). Complimentary appetizers will be served while supplies last. Fort Rucker Right Arm Night will be held every month. Both Military and civilians are invited to attend. Sponsored by First Command. Sponsorship does not imply Army endorsement. For more information, please contact the Landing Zone at (334) 255-0768.
March 28
3 on 3 Basketball Tournament
Warm-Up begins at 8 a.m. Games begin at 9 a.m. Double Elimination Tournament — In Support of and Officiated by Fort Rucker Men’s Varsity Basketball Team/$30 per team//Open to the Public, must be 18 years or older to participate. Registration available at the Fortenberry-Colton Fitness Center. Registration closes March 19. Rules: First to 21 (or 30 mins) on the half-court, Score by 1’s and 2’s, 3 person teams. Medallions will be awarded to the overall and runner up teams. For more information please call Intramural Sports at (334) 255-2296/3794.
March 28
Commanding General’s Golf Tournament
Join us for the CG Golf Tournament on Saturday, March 28, at Silver Wings Golf Club. Breakfast will be served at 6 a.m. The format is four person team scramble and begins with 8 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and awards will follow play. Entry fee is $70 for Non-Member/ $60 for members. entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, driving range balls, cart, tournament meals and two mulligans. Prizes go to closest to the pin and closest to the line. USGA Verifiable Handicap required. If no verifiable handicap, player plays as a scratch player. Prizes based on number of teams participating, highest scoring team. Prizes awarded to teams with the lowest NET scores. For more information please call the Silver Wings Golf Club at (334) 255-0089.
March 31
CYS Teen Babysitter’s Course
Interested in babysitting? Not sure where to start? Join the Youth Center on Tuesday, March 31, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for all the training you need to kick start your babysitting career! The training course will cover the following: American Red Cross CPR and first aid training, home and fire safety training, basic childcare and feeding, diaper changing, and basic child abuse reporting & prevention training. Participants must be between ages 13-18 and be a CYS registered member. Youth must complete the one day training to receive certification. Event is limited to 14 participants. Participants are asked to bring a lunch and snack. Permission forms must be signed by a parent for the child abuse training and a release forms for the youth names to be placed on the CYS Babysitter List. For more information or to register, contact Parent Central Services at (334) 255-9638/0621.
April 2
CYS Teen Babysitter’s Course
Interested in babysitting? Not sure where to start? Join the Youth Center on Thursday, April 2 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for all the training you need to kick start your babysitting career! The training course will cover the following: American Red Cross CPR and first aid training, home and fire safety training, basic childcare and feeding, diaper changing, and basic child abuse reporting & prevention training. Participants must be between ages 13-18 and be a CYS registered member. Youth must complete the one day training to receive certification. Event is limited to 14 participants. Participants are asked to bring a lunch and snack. Permission forms must be signed by a parent for the child abuse training and a release forms for the youth names to be placed on the CYS Babysitter List. For more information or to register, contact Parent Central Services at (334) 255-9638/0621.
April 4
Open Racquetball Tournament
This Double Elimination Tournament begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 4.
Pre-registration is required at the Fort Rucker Physical Fitness Center by April 2. Divisions: Open and Recreational. Each division must have at least six individuals registered NLT April 2 for the division to be played. This event is $5 and open to the public, 18+ years of age. Awards will be presented to the top finishers in each division. For more information call the Physical Fitness Center at (334) 255-2296.
April 7
Paddling Lake Tholocco
Explore one of Fort Rucker’s scenic lakes in a fun excursion- Paddling Lake Tholocco. Enjoy the views from 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, April 7, leaving from West Beach. The cost is $15 per person, kids 10 and under are free with a paying adult. Must pre-register by April 4, minimum of 6 participants. Reserve either a single kayak for the trip or a 2-person canoe/kayak. Must be 18 or older to be in own boat. For more information or to pre-register call Outdoor Recreation at (334) 255-4305.
April 11
2020 Aviation Branch Birthday Golf Scramble
Please join us for the Aviation Branch Birthday Golf Scramble on April 11 at Silver Wings Golf Club.
Start Time: 6 a.m. — Driving Range Opens
7 a.m. — Breakfast Buffet
8 a.m. — Shotgun Start
Lunch and awards following play. The cost is $85 for non-members and $60 members. The format will be Four Person Captain’s Choice (Scramble). There will be a limit of 36 teams. Priority for team slots will be given to Active Duty Soldiers. Includes 18 Holes of Golf, Cart, Driving Range Balls, Lunch & Prizes. Prizes will be given for Closest to the line and Closest to the pin. For more information, please contact Silver Wings Golf Club at (334) 255-0089.
April 14
32nd Annual Travel Extravaganza
Join MWR Central for the 32nd Annual Travel Extravaganza on Tuesday, April 14, from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. at the Landing. Travel Industry Vendors will be present to discuss information and answer questions so you can start planning your next vacation get away. Be sure to register for some amazing door prizes too! Attraction tickets, hotel stays, memorabilia, clothing, and a grand prize will be given away during the event. For more information contact MWR Central Leisure Travel at (334) 255-2997/9517.
April 15
Kickball Post Championship (Kick Sexual Assault Out of the Army)
The Commander’s Cup Kickball Post Championship sponsored by SHARP — Kick Sexual Assault out of the Army Double Elimination Tournament runs Wednesday, April 15, and Thursday, April 16, with a start time of 6 pm at the Fort Rucker Adult Softball Complex. In order to compete for Commander’s Cup points, unit team must have 50% or more AD players. Tournament is open to all eligible ID card holders. Pre-registration is required at the Fortenberry-Colton Physical Fitness Center or Fort Rucker Physical Fitness Center until Monday, April 13. Team awards will be presented to the top two teams. For more information call the Physical Fitness Center at (334) 255-2296.
April 17-18
Wounded Warrior Spring Hunt
Fort Rucker Family and MWR Outdoor Recreation Program will be hosting the Wounded Warrior Spring Hunt April 17-18. Wounded Warriors from across the Southeast will participate in the hunt free of charge through the gracious support of Sponsors assisting with lodging and food. Hunters are expected from Virginia, Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia and Mississippi. The hunt is open to the general public. Guides to assist the Wounded Warriors are also welcomed.
Turkey and Coyote Hunt Details: Harvest must be verified by Outdoor Recreation staff, hunters will be allowed to harvest Turkey and Coyotes harvested on Fort Rucker. Hunter must present game to Outdoor Recreation Service Center between 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; photos of coyote or turkey will not be accepted, no trapping or road kill allowed. All patrons wanting to hunt along with the Wounded Warriors must have a valid State Hunting License, Fort Rucker Hunting permit and a Hunter Education completion card. Hunters please read Alabama and Fort Rucker regulations regarding authorized weapons and ammo. Cost is free of charge to Wounded Warriors, $25 for general public. Prizes will be awarded (Wounded Warriors only) for the biggest turkey, biggest coyote, and most coyotes.
Outdoor Recreation provides these types recreational opportunities so Wounded Warriors can get back out in the great outdoors; to see families enjoying the lake, and Soldiers hunting and fishing without limitations due to the lack of equipment for their needs. Monies raised from the previous years’ hunts has provided funding to purchase a mobile tracked wheelchair, hydraulic hunting stands, customized boat and many other items that Outdoor Recreation makes readily available for Wounded Warriors’ recreational needs. People can become involved in supporting the hunt by registering to hunt and volunteering. Businesses that would like to provide door prizes or become a sponsor for the event should contact Fort Rucker MWR Sponsorship at (334) 255-9446/2292. For more information on hunting on Fort Rucker and the Wounded Warrior Hunt contact Outdoor Recreation at (334) 255-4305.
April 18
Fort Rucker Run to Honor 5K Run/Walk
Join us at the Fort Rucker Physical Fitness Center on Saturday, April 18, at 9 a.m. for the Fort Rucker Run to Honor 5K. For more information call the Survivor Outreach Services Support Coordinator at (334)255-9639, or the Physical Fitness Center at (334) 255-2296.
April 18
Paddling Lake Tholocco
Explore one of Fort Rucker’s scenic lakes in a fun excursion- Paddling Lake Tholocco. Enjoy the views from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 18, leaving from West Beach. The cost is $15 per person, kids 10 and under are free with a paying adult. Must pre-register by April 15, minimum of 6 participants. Reserve either a single kayak for the trip or a 2-person canoe/kayak. Must be 18 or older to be in own boat. For more information or to pre-register call Outdoor Recreation at (334) 255-4305.
April 22
Recycle Boat Regatta
Indoor Pool Fort Rucker Physical Fitness Center, 5- 8 p.m. For more information call the Physical Fitness Center at (334) 255-2296.
April 25
Commanding General’s Golf Tournament
Join us for the CG Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 25, at Silver Wings Golf Club. Breakfast will be served at 6 a.m. The format is four-person team scramble and begins with 8:00 am Shotgun Start. Lunch and awards will follow play. Entry fee is $70 for Non-Member/ $60 for Members. Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, driving range balls, cart, tournament meals and two Mulligans. Prizes go to Closest to the Pin and Closest to the Line. USGA Verifiable Handicap required. If no verifiable handicap, player plays as a scratch player. Prizes based on number of teams participating, Highest Scoring team. Prizes awarded to teams with the lowest NET scores. For more information please call the Silver Wings Golf Club at (334) 255-0089.
April 25
Youth Fishing Tournament
Join Outdoor Recreation for the Youth Fishing Tournament on Saturday, April 25, from 7-11 a.m. at Parcours Lake. Entry Fee is $15. This event is open to the public youth ages 3-15. Live bait is permitted, no minnows. Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. Bait, snacks and a few fishing gear items will be available for purchase the morning of the event. Please bring cash for purchases. Register at Outdoor Recreation or MWR Central. For more information or to register, contact Outdoor Recreation at (334) 255-4305 or MWR Central at (334) 255-2997.
