Golf Therapy
Golf As Therapy with PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is now at Silver Wings Golf Club every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. PGA HOPE introduces golf to veterans with disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. The program introduces the game of golf through a developmental 6-8 week curriculum taught by PGA professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency. All veterans are welcome at no cost. For more information please call the Silver Wings Golf Course at 334-255-0089.
Feb. 20-23
Morning Shift Lifeguards Wanted
Fort Rucker Physical Fitness Center is looking for Lifeguards for the morning shift. Lead Lifeguards and Lifeguards are needed. Not already lifeguard certified, then join our next Lifeguard Course on Feb. 20-23. If you complete the Lifeguard Course and commit to the morning shift for three months, we will waive the Class fee! Lead Lifeguards start at $11 and basic lifeguards start at $9.50. For more lifeguard opportunities, visit, https://www.usajobs.gov/ or contact the Physical Fitness Center at 334-255-2296/3794.
Feb. 27
Right Arm Night
Leaders, bring your right-hand man or woman out for Fort Rucker Right Arm Night from 4-6 p.m. at The Landing Zone. Right Arm Night is an old Army tradition, promoting a night of camaraderie and esprit de corps as leaders come together and treat those standing to their right (the ones helping them get through daily missions). Complimentary appetizers will be served while supplies last. Fort Rucker Right Arm Night will be held every month. Military and civilians are invited to attend. Sponsored by First Command. Sponsorship does not imply Army endorsement. For more information, call the Landing Zone at 334-255-0768.
Feb. 28
USAACE Black History Month 5K Post Championship
Join the Fort Rucker Sports, Fitness and Aquatics team and the Equal Opportunity Office to observe Black History Month.
Competitive 5K: Open to Active Duty Soldiers only. Pre-registration is required. Pre-registration is available at the fitness centers until 27 February at 1:00 pm or at the Landing during the EO luncheon on Feb. 27 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Bib pick up is available at the Landing during the
EO luncheon on 27 February from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., or at Fortenberry-Colton PFC on Race Day from 5:15-5:45 a.m. Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each division (Male and Female ages 25 & under, 26-35, 36-44, 45 & over). Awards and Commander’s Cup points will be presented to the Unit Post Champion and Runner-up.
Non-competitive 5K: Open to the Public. Pre-registration is not required and community members are invited to come run or walk the 5K. Active Duty Soldiers who do not pre-register are not eligible for chip timing or awards. For more information please call Intramural Sports at (334) 255-2296/3794.
Feb. 29
Commanding General’s Golf Tournament
Join us for the CG Golf Tournament on Saturday, February 29 at Silver Wings Golf Club. Breakfast will be served at 6 a.m. The format is four person team scramble and begins with 8 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and awards will follow play. Entry fee is $70 for Non-Member/ $60 for Members. Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, driving range balls, cart, tournament meals and two Mulligans. Prizes go to Closest to the Pin and Closest to the Line. USGA Verifiable Handicap required. If no verifiable handicap, player plays as a scratch player. Prizes based on number of teams participating, Highest Scoring team. Prizes awarded to teams with the lowest NET scores. For more information please call the Silver Wings Golf Club at (334) 255-0089.
March 1-31
Silver Wings Golf Club Membership Drive
Thirty one days of giveaways! New members at the SWGC will be entered for a chance to win prizes after signing up for a membership! Sign up early for a better chance to win! Stop by SWGC to sign up and enter. Membership Benefits include Unlimited green fees and advance tee times, 10% discount on all merchandise (excludes Ping, sale, food & beverage items), member-only tournaments/discounted tournament fees, World Handicap System, reduced room fees and food minimums in Divots Banquet Room. For more information please call the Silver Wings Golf Club at (334) 255-0089.
March 3
SEUSStival
You could not, would not, want to miss a fantastic jubilee such as this! Help Center Library celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday by attending our annual SEUSStival on Tuesday, March 3, from 4:30-6 pm. Games! Crafts! Excitement galore! Fun for all ages that you just can’t ignore! For more information stop by or call Center Library at (334) 255-3885.
March 6
SWGC Preview Day Open House and Social
Thinking of joining the Club? Check out Silver Wings Golf Club for the day! Enjoy a complimentary 9 holes of golf and tour the Club. Join us for an evening social from 5:00-7:00 pm with hors d’oeuvres and prize giveaways. For more information please call the Silver Wings Golf Club at (334)255-0089.
March 10
Paddling Lake Tholocco
Explore one of Fort Rucker’s scenic lakes in a fun excursion- Paddling Lake Tholocco. Enjoy the views from 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, March 10, leaving from West Beach. The cost is $15 per person, youth 10 and under are free with a paying adult. Must pre-register by March 7, minimum of 6 participants. Reserve either a single kayak for the trip or a 2-person canoe/kayak. Must be 18 or older to be in own boat. For more information or to pre-register call Outdoor Recreation at (334) 255-4305.
March 14
Shamrock Shuffle 5K & 10K
The Fort Rucker Shamrock Shuffle 5K & 10K takes place Saturday, March 14. The 10K Run begins at 9 a.m.; 5K begins at 9:15 a.m. at the Fortenberry-Colton Physical Fitness Center, BLDG 5900 SkyChief Street, Fort Rucker. Pre-registration fee is $25 (per person includes t-shirt and finisher medal) by March 8.
March 9 and up to race day, entry fee is $30 (per person includes t-shirt and finisher medal). No T-shirt, run only option fee is $15 (includes finisher medal).
Teams: Teams of 8 runners pay $160 ($20.00 per team member and includes a t-shirt & finisher medal), each additional person pays normal registration fee. Top 3 teams will be awarded streamers. After March 8 all teams are $180 ($22.50 per team member). All paid participants will receive a finisher medal.
Pre-registration is highly recommended.
Registration forms are available at Fortenberry-Colton Physical Fitness Center & Fort Rucker Physical Fitness Center. Entry forms are also available to print on the MWR website: https://rucker.armymwr.com/. Entry forms can be processed and paid (with cash, check or credit card) at either Physical Fitness Center or MWR Central located at Bldg. 5700. If mailing in your registration form, please do not send cash. Make check out to IMWRF and mail to:
Shamrock Shuffle 10K/ 5k
Bldg. 4605 Andrews Ave.
P.O. Drawer 620189
Fort Rucker, AL 36362
Awards 5K, 10K and Teams
• Trophies will be awarded to the 5K Overall Female & Male; Grandmaster Female & Male Medals to the top Three male and female in each of the following age groups:
9 & Under • 10-14 • 15-19 • 20-24 • 25-29 •30-34 • 35-39 • 40-44 • 45-49 • 50-59 •60-69 •70 & Over
• Trophies will be awarded to the 10K Overall Female & Male, Grandmaster Female & Male Medals to the top Three male and female in each of the following age groups: •19 & Under • 20-29 •30-39 •40-49 •50-59 •60-69 • 70 & Over
• Eight medals will be presented to the 1st place team. Streamers will be given to top 3 finishing teams. Paid Team members may run individually and qualify for age category awards.
Adult beverages will be available for those 21+ (Bib and ID required) for participants. Fruit, cereal bars, Gatorade and water also available. For more information call the Physical Fitness Center at (334) 255-2296.
March 14
Youth Turkey Hunt
Join Outdoor Recreation for this Youth Turkey Hunt on Saturday, March 14, from 5-11 a.m. This event is open to the public, youth ages 7-15 years old. Registration cost is $15. A parent/escort of the youth must have an Alabama State Hunting License and Post Permit Hunter Education Completion Card. For more information, or to register, contact Outdoor Recreation at (334) 255-4305 or MWR Central at (334) 255-2997/9517.
March 14
SWGC Corn Hole Tournament and Patio Party
Come out to the Silver Wings Golf Club on Saturday, March 14, from 1-3 pm for a fun Corn Hole Tournament and Patio Party! It’s free to play and prizes will be awarded. Food and drink will be available for purchase. For more information call SWGC at (334) 255-0089.
March 17
Lucky Trivia
Mother Rucker’s Trivia Tuesday will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Lucky Trivia. There will be door prizes every round in addition to the regular giveaways, and a facility-wide giveaway at the end of trivia. Lucky Trivia will take place from 6:30-8:30 pm. For more information call Mother Rucker’s Sports Bar at (334) 255-3916.
March 21-April 30
Gobbler Classic Turkey Hunt
Join Outdoor Recreation for the Gobbler Classic Turkey Hunt from March 21-April 30. The entry fee is $25 and participants must have an Alabama State All Game License, Fort Rucker Post Hunting Permit and Hunter Education Completion Card. Alabama State Regulation and Fort Rucker 215-1 regulation apply. The turkey must be harvested on Fort Rucker to qualify. The overall winner will receive a cash prize payout. Register at Outdoor Recreation or MWR Central. For more information, contact Outdoor Recreation at (334)255-4305 or MWR Central at (334) 255-2997 or (334) 255-9517.
March 21
Fort Rucker’s Spring Outdoor Yard Sale and Flea Market
Save some money or make some money at the Annual Yard Sale and Flea Market! This outdoor event provides the opportunity for the Fort Rucker community to buy and sell used household items in a consolidated fashion. The Fort Rucker Outdoor Yard Sale takes place Saturday, March 21 from 7-11 am on the Festival Fields. Open to the public; booth spaces fees apply to sellers only. No commercial vendors allowed without a contract (contact Special Events for details and fees). Registering in advance is recommended. The deadline to register in advance at MWR Central is 1:00 pm Friday, March 20. Limited booths spaces and tables may be available on event day. NAF property may be for sale during this event. First come, first served. Items cannot be reserved or held in advance. Register at MWR Central at (334)255-2997; for more details call Special Events at (334) 255-1749.
GOV Rate (ID Card Holders):
15x20 — $25 30x20 — $35 Tables — $10/each
General Public:
15x20 — $35 30x20 — $45 Tables — $10/each
March 21
Paddling Lake Tholocco
Explore one of Fort Rucker’s scenic lakes in a fun excursion- Paddling Lake Tholocco. Enjoy the views from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, March 21, leaving from West Beach. The cost is $15 per person, kids 10 and under are free with a paying adult. Must pre-register by March 18, minimum of 6 participants. Reserve either a single kayak for the trip or a 2 person canoe/kayak. Must be 18 or older to be in own boat. For more information or to pre-register call Outdoor Recreation at (334) 255-4305.
March 21
Super Demo Day
Come by the Silver Wings Golf Club Driving Range on Saturday, March 21 between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and try out some new clubs! Vendors from Calloway, Ping, Cobra, PXG, Cleveland and TaylorMade will all be onsite. For more information please contact Silver Wings Golf Club at (334) 255-0089.
March 26
Right Arm Night
Leaders, bring your right-hand man or woman out for Fort Rucker Right Arm Night from 4-6 p.m. at The Landing Zone. Fort Rucker Right Arm Night is an old Army tradition, promoting a night of camaraderie and esprit de corps as Leaders come together and treat those standing to their right (the ones helping them get through daily missions). Complimentary appetizers will be served while supplies last. Fort Rucker Right Arm Night will be held every month. Both Military and civilians are invited to attend. Sponsored by First Command. Sponsorship does not imply Army endorsement. For more information, please contact the Landing Zone at (334) 255-0768.
March 28
3 on 3 Basketball Tournament
Warm-Up begins at 8 a.m. Games begin at 9 a.m. Double Elimination Tournament — In Support of and Officiated by Fort Rucker Men’s Varsity Basketball Team/$30 per team//Open to the Public, must be 18 years or older to participate. Registration available at the Fortenberry-Colton Fitness Center. Registration closes March 19. Rules: First to 21 (or 30 mins) on the half-court, Score by 1’s and 2’s, 3 person teams. Medallions will be awarded to the overall and runner up teams. For more information please call Intramural Sports at (334) 255-2296/3794.
March 28
Commanding General’s Golf Tournament
Join us for the CG Golf Tournament on Saturday, March 28, at Silver Wings Golf Club. Breakfast will be served at 6 a.m. The format is four person team scramble and begins with 8:00 am Shotgun Start. Lunch and awards will follow play. Entry fee is $70 for Non-Member/ $60 for Members. Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, driving range balls, cart, tournament meals and two Mulligans. Prizes go to Closest to the Pin and Closest to the Line. USGA Verifiable Handicap required. If no verifiable handicap, player plays as a scratch player. Prizes based on number of teams participating, Highest Scoring team. Prizes awarded to teams with the lowest NET scores. For more information please call the Silver Wings Golf Club at (334) 255-0089.
March 31
CYS Teen Babysitter’s Course
Interested in babysitting? Not sure where to start? Join the Youth Center on Tuesday, March 31, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for all the training you need to kick start your babysitting career! The training course will cover the following: American Red Cross CPR and First Aid Training, Home and Fire Safety Training, Basic Childcare and Feeding, Diaper Changing, and Basic Child Abuse Reporting & Prevention Training. Participants must be between ages 13-18 and be a CYS registered member. Youth must complete the one day training to receive certification. Event is limited to 14 participants. Participants are asked to bring a lunch and snack. Permission forms must be signed by a parent for the Child Abuse Training and a release forms for the youth names to be placed on the CYS Babysitter List. For more information or to register, contact Parent Central Services at (334) 255-9638/0621.
BECOME OUR FAN ON FACEBOOK
Look for “Fort Rucker MWR” to stay up-to-date with MWR events on Fort Rucker!
For more information, visit http://rucker.armymwr.com/us/rucker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.