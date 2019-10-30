Today
Halloween
Trick or Treating on post from 6-8 p.m.
Nov. 1
Witches and Boos
Join us for Witches and Boos from 4-11 p.m. at Mother Rucker’s Sports Bar. Doors open at 4 p.m., and the event will be at 6 p.m. There will be beer vendors including Hops and Vines, as well as a live band (Midlife Crisis), costume contest (audience choice), and a raffle/giveaway; 18 plus only. For more information, contact Mother Rucker’s Sports Bar at 255-3916.
Nov. 1
Open Flag Football Tournament deadline
Registration Deadline is Nov. 1. Registration Fee: $225. Open to the public, ages 18 and older (non-high school) are eligible to participate. Register your team at the Fort Rucker PFC by Nov. 1. At least six teams must be signed up for the tournament to go. Roster is limited to 15 players including coach or team manager. For more information, call 255-2296.
Nov. 11
Veterans Day Golf Challenge
Join Silver Wings Golf Course for the Veterans Day Golf Challenge on Nov. 11, 7 a.m. breakfast and Driving Range Open. Shotgun Start at 8 a.m. Lunch and awards immediately following play. Cost: $60 non-members, $50 members, includes 18 holes of golf, cart and driving range balls and lunch. Format is four person team scramble. Limit of 36 teams. Priority for team slots will be given to Active Duty Soldiers. Deadline to enter is Nov. 8. For more information contact Silver Wings Golf Course at 255-0089.
Nov. 15
Newcomers’ Welcome
Newcomers’ Welcome at The Landing will be Nov. 15 from 9-11:30 a.m. Active Duty, spouses, foreign students, DA civilians and family members are encouraged to attend this informative event. A free light breakfast and Starbucks coffee will be served. For free child care, register at the Child Development Center by calling 255-3564. Reservations must be made 24 hours before the Newcomers’ Welcome. For more information, call 255-3735.
Nov. 15
Quilts of Valor
Join the Fort Rucker Arts & Craft Center as they host quilting workshops conducted by the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Join us as we endeavor to piece together quilts under the instruction of experienced Quilts of Valor quilters. Finished quilts will be presented to Wounded Warriors as a show of honor and comfort. Any skill level can participate as various tasks of the quilting process will be needed. The free workshops are open to the public, ages 16 and older. RSVP at least two days before the workshop date. If you cannot attend the entire workshop, you can still participate. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts. For more information or to register for the free workshop, call 255-9020.
Nov. 16
Timeless Turkey 5K
Make plans to be a part of Fort Rucker’s Timeless Turkey 5K at the Physical Fitness Center on Nov. 16 from 8-10 a.m. The Timeless Turkey Prediction Run is not about being the fastest runner, but rather about the most accurately predicting your finish time. Those with the most accurate predictions will win a frozen turkey just in time for Thanksgiving. The exact course route will be kept a secret until race day. Watches, cellphones or other timekeeping devices are not allowed, and the finish clock will not be visible to the runners. Patrons can register and enter predicted times at either Fortenberry-Colton or PFC. This is a free run. Bibs will be available for pick-up on race day. For more information, call the PFC at 255-2296.
Nov. 21
Right Arm Night
Leaders, bring your right-hand man or woman out for Fort Rucker Right Arm Night hosted by USAACE from 4-6 p.m. at The Landing. Right Arm Night is an old Army tradition, promoting a night of camaraderie and esprit de corps as Leaders come together and treat those standing to their right, (the ones helping them get through daily missions). Complimentary appetizers will be served while supplies last. Fort Rucker Right Arm Night is held every month. Both military and civilians are invited. Sponsored by First Command. Sponsorship does not imply Army endorsement. For more information, call 255-0768.
Nov. 28
Thanksgiving Feast
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, have you found yourself wishing you could have a delicious Thanksgiving meal without all the work? You can. Relax while The Landing takes care of the cooking for you, so you can enjoy time with family and friends Nov. 28, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Landing. The Thanksgiving feast will be buffet style, featuring Thanksgiving favorites. Reservations are highly recommended. When making your reservation, include how many adults and children will be in your party. For more information or to make a reservation, call 255-0769.
