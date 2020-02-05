Now-Feb 10
Fort Rucker Big Buck Contest
Outdoor Recreation is hosting a Big Buck Contest from Nov. 2, 2019, 12 a.m.-Feb. 10, 2020, 11:59 p.m. Participants must be registered before harvesting their Buck and the Buck must be harvested on Fort Rucker to qualify. Fort Rucker requires that individuals ages 16 and older have an Alabama State Hunting License, a Fort Rucker Post Hunting Permit (You can get at isportsman.net), and a Hunter Education Card. Entry fee is $25 per person and open to the public. Hunting and Fishing — Outdoor Recreation Service Center Bldg. 24235 Fort Rucker 36362. For more information and to register, contact Outdoor Recreation Service Center at (334)255-4305.
Feb. 6-9
Lifeguard Courses
The course is open to patrons ages 15 and up and costs $125 for Military/DoD ID card holders and $135 for General Public. Thursday and Friday 4-8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m. at the Fort Rucker PFC Indoor Pool. Prerequisite on first day must be passed to enter the course. You may register at the front desk of the Fort Rucker PFC. The cut-off for registration is the first day of the course start date. Online training needs to be completed before testing out. Candidates who take the training program through Fort Rucker SFA are also eligible for employment with Fort Rucker MWR! For more information on how to apply, call the Physical Fitness Center at (334) 255-2296.
Feb. 7
Super Session Bingo
Join us at The Landing for door prizes during Super Session Bingo on Friday, Feb. 7. Warm-Up Games will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Regular Session at 6:30 p.m. We encourage attendees to purchase pre-sale tickets in advance due to limited machines available. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 2-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information contact Rucker Bingo, (334) 255-9626.
Feb. 8
Fort Rucker 5K 4-Legged Love Run
The 4-Legged Love Run is a non-competitive 5K Fun Run/Walk with your best 4 legged love (or 2-legged love). Come out and have fun with your family, friends, and 4 -legged buddy. This is a stroller/dog friendly course with refreshments for both human and furry friends at the finish. Registration opens at 8 a.m., pre-race brief at 8:50 a.m., and the run kicks off at 9 a.m. For more information contact the Physical Fitness Center at (334) 255-2296.
Feb. 8
Saturday Crafternoon
Spend your afternoon getting crafty at Center Library! Drop by between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to work on a featured monthly craft, or bring your own project and use our MakerSpace crafting supplies. We’ll provide the materials, you provide the creativity! EFMP friendly and open to authorized patrons. Stop by or call Center Library at 255-3885 for more information.
Feb. 8
Valentines Partner Yoga
Partner work allows for a playful exploration of different yoga poses. Working in pairs offers new & unique perspective to the flow and function of Yoga and offers deeper opening in the body, in a supportive way. This class is not only intended for couples- please bring your partner of choice and join us for ‘FUNctional Yoga Session!! All levels are welcome to this fun and funky flow class! This class will be held on Feb. 8 from 8:30 a.m.-9:45 a.m. at the Fortenberry-Colton Physical Fitness Center. Cost is $8 per couple. For more information please call the Fortenberry-Colton Physical Fitness Center at (334) 255-3794/1951.
Feb. 10
Maker Monday
Make, create, build, explore at Maker Mondays! Center Library invites kids ages 7 and up to think outside the book in a creative after-school program featuring our new MakerSpace lab. Children will explore a variety of art and STEM related activities, as well as participate in fun challenges that are guaranteed to ignite their inner engineer! This program is open to authorized patrons, though space is limited to 15 participants. For more information or to register, stop by or call Center Library at (334)255-3885.
Feb. 14
Sweetheart Bowl
Join Rucker Lanes on Feb. 14 from 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
2 Bowlers for Unlimited Bowl
2 Shoe Rentals
2 Bottomless Fountain Drinks and 2 Valentine’s Mystery Gifts for $22.22!
For more information please call Rucker Lanes at (334) 255-9503.
Feb. 14
Dueling Pianos
Celebrate Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb. 14, with a fun evening of live music, food for sale in the ballroom, and lively entertainment with Dueling Pianos! This event is always a favorite and starts at 7 p.m. at The Landing. Reserve a VIP 4-person table for $60, VIP 10 person table for $150, or $10 per person General Admission. VIP tables will get chocolate-dipped strawberries, champagne, and a cheese and cracker platter included in the table price. For more information call (334)255-0769.
Feb. 17
Stars and Strikes Bowling
Join us for Stars and Strikes on President’s Day at Rucker Lanes on Monday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Enjoy 25-cent games per person and 50-cent shoe rentals. For more information contact Rucker Lanes at (334) 255-9503.
Feb. 19
The Federal Job Workshop
Interested in working for the federal government? Mystified by the federal hiring process ... or maybe you’re just frustrated by your repeated attempts to put together an effective and impactful USAJOBS.gov resume? Then make plans to attend the free Federal Job Workshop held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Bldg. 5700 Novasel St, Classroom 284. This informative and interactive workshop is aimed at getting you the information you need to increase your federal employment possibilities. Participants will receive a free copy of Kathryn Troutman’s “Jobseeker Guide” (8th edition). (No U.S. Army or DoD endorsement implied). Pre-registration is required no later than 2 days prior to the workshop. Space is limited to the first 60 to register. Open to authorized patrons only. For more information, please email ACS Employment Readiness at (334) 255-2594.
Feb. 20
Super Bowl LIV
Mother Rucker’s Sports Bar, Time TBD. For more information call Mother Rucker’s Sports Bar at (334)255-3916.
Feb. 20-23
Lifeguard Courses
Feb. 24
Maker Monday
Feb. 28
CYS Anti-Bullying Rally
Join the Youth Center at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 for an Anti-Bullying Rally. For more information please call the Youth Center at (334) 255-2271.
Feb. 28
Commander’s Cup 5K Post Championship/Black History Month
CC 5K Post Championship sponsored by EEO Black History Month. Event begins at 6 a.m. at the Fortenberry-Colton Fitness Center. In order to compete for Commander’s Cup points, pre-registration is required at FBC or Fort Rucker PFC until Feb. 26. Day of registration available from 5-5:30 a.m. Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each division (M/F ages 25 & under, 26-35, 35-44, 45 & over). Awards will be presented to the Unit Post Champion and Runner-up. Only AD Soldiers are eligible to earn Commander’s Cup points for their unit. For more information please call Intramural Sports at (334) 255-2296/3794.
March 3
SEUSStival
You could not, would not, want to miss a fantastic jubilee such as this! Help Center Library celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday by attending our annual SEUSStival on Tuesday, March 3 from 4:30 — 6 pm. Games! Crafts! Excitement galore! Fun for all ages that you just can’t ignore! For more information stop by or call Center Library at (334) 255-3885.
March 6
Super Session Bingo
Join us at The Landing for door prizes during Super Session Bingo on Friday, March 6. Warm-Up Games will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Regular Session at 6:30 p.m. We encourage attendees to purchase pre-sale tickets in advance due to limited machines available. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 2-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information contact Rucker Bingo, (334) 255-9626.
