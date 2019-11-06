Nov. 11
Veterans Day Golf Challenge
Join Silver Wings Golf Course for the Veterans Day Golf Challenge on Nov. 11, 7 a.m. breakfast and Driving Range Open. Shotgun Start at 8 a.m. Lunch and awards immediately following play. Cost: $60 nonmembers, $50 members, includes 18 holes of golf, cart and driving range balls and lunch. Format is four person team scramble. Limit of 36 teams. Priority for team slots will be given to Active Duty Soldiers. Deadline to enter is Nov. 8. For more information contact Silver Wings Golf Course at 255-0089.
Nov. 15
Newcomers’ Welcome
Newcomers’ Welcome at The Landing will be Nov. 15, from 9-11:30 a.m. Active duty, spouses, foreign students, DA civilians, and family members are all encouraged to attend this very informative event. A free light breakfast and Starbucks coffee will be served. For free child care, register your children at the Child Development Center by calling 255-3564. Reservations must be made 24 hours prior to the Newcomers’ Welcome. For more information contact ACS, 255-3735.
Nov. 15
Quilts of Valor
Join the Fort Rucker Arts & Craft Center as they host quilting workshops conducted by the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Come and join us as we endeavor to piece together quilts under the instruction of experienced Quilts of Valor quilters. Finished quilts will be presented to Wounded Warriors, as a show of honor and comfort. Any skill level can participate as various tasks of the quilting process will be needed. The free workshops are open to the public, ages 16 and over. Please RSVP a minimum of two days prior to workshop date. If you cannot attend the entire workshop, you can still participate. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. For more information, or to register for the free workshop, contact the Fort Rucker Arts & Craft Center at 255-9020.
Nov. 16
Timeless Turkey 5K
Make plans to be a part of Fort Rucker’s Timeless Turkey 5K at the Physical Fitness Center on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 8-10 a.m. The Timeless Turkey Prediction Run is not about being the fastest runner, but rather about the most accurately predicting your finish time. Those with the most accurate predictions will win a frozen turkey just in time for Thanksgiving. The exact course route will be kept a secret until race day. Watches, cellphones or other time-keeping devices are not allowed and the finish clock will not be visible to the runner. Patrons can register and enter you predicted times at either Fortenberry-Colton or PFC. This is a free run and bibs will be available for pick up on race day. For more information, please contact the PFC at 255-2296.
Nov. 21
Right Arm Night
Leaders, bring your right-hand man or woman out for Fort Rucker Right Arm Night hosted by USAACE from 4-6 p.m. at The Landing. Fort Rucker Right Arm Night is an old Army tradition, promoting a night of camaraderie and esprit de corps as leaders come together and treat those standing to their right, (the ones helping them get through daily missions). Complimentary appetizers will be served while supplies last. Fort Rucker Right Arm Night will be held every month. Both military and civilians are invited to attend. Sponsored by First Command. Sponsorship does not imply Army endorsement. For more information, please contact the Landing Zone at 255-0768.
Nov. 28
Thanksgiving Feast
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, have you found yourself wishing you could have a delicious Thanksgiving meal without all the work? You can! Relax while The Landing takes care of the cooking for you, so you can enjoy time with family and friends on Thursday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Landing. The Thanksgiving Feast will be buffet style, featuring delicious Thanksgiving favorites. Reservations are highly recommended! When making your reservation please include how many adults and children will be in your party. For more information or to make a reservation call The Landing, 255-0769.
