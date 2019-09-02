FORT RUCKER -- Fort Rucker officials were notified at 8:30 p.m. Sunday that a Soldier here had been medically evacuated to Southeast Health Medical Center after experiencing symptoms during a training event.
At about 9 p.m., the Soldier was pronounced deceased. The cause of death is under investigation. The name of the Soldier is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
