Henry “Mitch” Mayfield Jr., is pictured here with his mother, Carmoneta Horton-Mayfield. Mitch Mayfield, recently stationed at Fort Rucker, was killed Sunday along with two others during a terror attack on a U.S. base in Kenya.

The Sunday attack on a U.S. base in Kenya, Africa, has claimed the lives of three people, including a Fort Rucker soldier.

According to multiple media reports, Henry “Mitch” Mayfield Jr., 23, an army specialist from Chicago stationed at Fort Rucker, was killed in the assault at Manda Bay Field. Two Department of Defense contractors were also killed. The attack was reportedly carried out by al-Shabaab, a terror group linked to Al-Qaeda.

