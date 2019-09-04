FORT RUCKER -- First Lt. William B. Pickel, 30, assigned to 1st Aviation Brigade, has been identified as the Soldier who died during training on Sunday after being medically evacuated to Southeast Health Medical Center.
Pickel, of Cleveland, Tennessee, was undergoing survival training when he experienced a health-related issue requiring aeromedical evacuation to the hospital. He was pronounced deceased at about 9 p.m.
Fort Rucker officials are deeply saddened by the loss of this outstanding Soldier. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. The next of kin were notified and a casualty assistance team is currently providing assistance to the family.
Pickel had been in the Army since 2007 and had prior combat deployments to both Iraq and Afghanistan.
The cause of death is currently unknown. Fort Rucker officials are investigating the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.