Fort Rucker Tree Lighting Ceremony today
Fort Rucker officials will usher in the holiday season with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Thursday from 5-6 p.m. on Howze Field.
The event provides an outdoor holiday experience where soldiers, families and the local communities join together to celebrate the beginning of holiday festivities.
Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general, will host the event and assist in lighting the tree.
Carols will be rendered by various post groups and organizations. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served. The event will close with a group singalong and a special visitor from the North Pole. Afterwards, Santa will take complimentary photos at The Landing. The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is free and open to the public.
Pets are not allowed at the event. In case of inclement weather, the event will take place at The Landing.
