Brad Fortney, the varsity inside linebackers football assistant and the speed coach at Enterprise High School, will see his role expand in the school system.
Fortney will be the system-wide performance and wellness coach for Enterprise City Schools. His promotion was approved by the Board of Education last week.
“I’m super excited and beyond grateful that our school system would even consider something like that,” Fortney said, adding he would work to gather speed-driven data through the school district and work through elementary, middle school and high school students.
“Speed is something I’m really passionate about. If we treat it as a skill we can work on the skill early through the educational system. Nowhere in the nation that I know of has something like this. A lot of school have strength and conditioning coaches or sports performance coaches, but to work through an entire school system is unique.”
Superintendent Greg Faught said Fortney’s program isn’t just about getting faster.
“It’s not just about the speed and athleticism improvements, but injury prevention. We’ve seen an improvement in that area,” Faught said. “A couple years ago we seemed to have an epidemic of ACL injuries across our athletic teams. When a child gets one of those, they’re out for a year.
“Anything we can do to help prevent that — which he’s doing and getting results — it’s well worth the time and energy and resources that we can put toward that for the safety of our athletes.”
Faught added that even beyond that, this program will benefit a child, particularly at the elementary school level.
“It’s not just about developing athletes. It’s about developing kids who can experience success and have that carry over into the classroom,” Faught said. “That’s really important for us.
“He does brain-based research with regard to athletics and how that goes hand-in-hand with academic success. For instance, if you get a child’s heart rate up to 60 percent of their maximum capacity, their brain function is off the charts when they walk into the classroom.
“Ultimately, we just want them to live happier, healthier lives because of their experience with us. This will be a great program for that.”
Fortney said the benefit is kids see themselves improve and understand that effort matters.
“Even if a kid says, I’m not ‘the best’ or if I am the best, I can still improve and get better,” the coach said. “Building that confidence and those habits turn into something that can carry over into anything that they do.”
Among the other personnel actions the Enterprise Board of Education took last Thursday:
Retirements:
John Bullard, custodian, Enterprise City Schools
Julie Harmon, child nutrition supervisor, Child Nutrition Program
Lynn Newsome, receptionist, Central Office
Twyla Pipkin, principal, Pinedale Elementary School
Sharon Strickland, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools
Resignations:
Jennifer Barton, special education teacher, Pinedale Elementary School
Jennifer Creech, teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School
Jason Easterling, PE teacher, Enterprise High School
Hilary Ellis, ARI reading specialist, Rucker Blvd. Elementary School
Wesley Foster, math teacher, Enterprise High School
Christian Freeman, choral music teacher, Dauphin Jr. High School
Mattie Hanson, first grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School
Brent Harrison , principal, Enterprise High School
Kelly Harrison, health science teacher, Enterprise High School
Beverly Hudson, executive Secretary , Central Office
Casie Johnson, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools
Shelia Johnson, kindergarten teacher, Enterprise Early Education Center
David Keel, read 180/math 180 teacher, Dauphin Jr. High School
Sydney Raybon, sixth grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School
Victoria Snellgrove, math specialist, Hillcrest Elementary School
Corrie Thomas, second grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School
Transfers:
Kayla Hilburn, CNP manager, Coppinville School Of Opp to CNP worker, Child Nutrition Program
Candice Holley, special education teacher, Enterprise City Schools to special education teacher, Enterprise High School
Amanda Hope, special education teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School to pre-k teacher, Special Projects Center
Susanne Markel, ESL teacher , Coppinville/Dauphin Jr. High School to ESL Teacher, Enterprise High School
Emily Vaughan, third grade teacher, math specialist, Rucker Blvd. Elementary School to math specialist, Hillcrest Elementary School
Jennifer Waters, special ed. pre-k aide, Special Projects to special education aide, Hillcrest Elementary School
William Williams, custodian, Enterprise Early Education Center to custodian, Enterprise City Schools
Employment:
Central Office:
Beverly Hudson, part-time executive secretary
Chasity Medley, receptionist (pending background clearance)
Coppinville Jr. High School:
Jim Bedsole, social science teacher (pending background clearance)
Jennifer Sullivan, science teacher
Laura Tew, ESL teacher
Dauphin Jr. High School:
Laura Tew, ESL teacher
Enterprise City Schools:
Mallory Lee Foster, speech pathologist
Julie Hodge, special education aide
Maricelly Saxon, LPC (pending background clearance)
Enterprise Early Education Center:
Sarah Kelley, kindergarten teacher
Enterprise High School:
Chelsea Buchanan, science teacher
Allen Catrett, math teacher
Sabrina Catrett, business education teacher
Mickey German, masonry teacher
Jay Gosselin, special education teacher
Casie Johnson, health science teacher
Antonio Rodriguez, social science teacher
Heather Rodriguez, math teacher
Tyler Stump, PE teacher
Andrew Young, business education teacher
Harrand Creek Elementary School:
Tracy Lee, teacher
Jessica White, teacher
Hillcrest Elementary School:
Rebecca Huckaby, teacher
Brenna Kokoszka, teacher
Whitney Yarbrough, kindergarten teacher
Holly Hill Elementary School:
Alyssa Drinkwine, teacher (pending background clearance)
Carolyn Ezzell , special education teacher (pending certification)
Lauren Keller, teacher
Kimberly Rideout, teacher (pending background clearance)
Kara Smith, teacher (pending background clearance)
Amanda Williams, teacher
Maintenance:
Trey Short, maintenance technician
Pinedale Elementary School:
Nicole Cannon, instructional aide (pending background clearance)
Wendy Godwin, special education teacher (pending background clearance)
Jana Jones, custodian
Rucker Blvd. Elementary School:
Bailey Kennington, special education aide
Heather Stevens, teacher
Transportation:
James Huett, bus driver
Supplements (Effective 2020 — 2021 School Year Unless Otherwise Noted):
Baseball:
High School:
Barry Burns, assistant varsity
Basketball:
High School:
Allen Catrett, assistant varsity — boys
John Wadsworth, head junior varsity — boys, head ninth grade — boys
Coppinville Jr. High School:
Jamey Stephens, head — girls
Cheerleader:
Mallory Foster , assistant high school
Kaitlyn Davis, head Jr. High, CJHS
Football:
High School:
Antonio Rodriguez, assistant
Tyler Stump, assistant ninth grade
Jay Gosselin, assistant ninth grade
Dauphin Jr. High School:
Brendan Dow, head coach
Johnny Booth, assistant
Dennis Chastang, assistant
Coppinville Jr. High School:
Jim Bedsole, head coach (pending background clearance)
Barry Burns, assistant
Joel Kirkland, assistant
Ben McNeal, part-time assistant
Softball:
Tyler Stump, assistant varsity
Volleyball:
High School:
Jennifer Graham, head coach
Hannah Moore, assistant varsity
Rylee Segrest, head ninth grade
Coppinville Jr. High School:
Robert Bloomer, head seventh grade
Band:
Enterprise High School:
Samantha Gonzalez, colorguard
Maintenance:
Trey Short, maintenance advanced certification
Head Custodian:
Martin Bowen, head custodian, DJHS, effective 7/1/20
Thomas Chadwick, head custodian, EEEC, effective 6/15/20
