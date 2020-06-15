20200616_ent_personnel_p1

Brad Fortney (left) watches Enterprise High athletes go through a drill during a recent summer workout.

 KEN ROGERS / ENTERPRISE LEDGER

Brad Fortney, the varsity inside linebackers football assistant and the speed coach at Enterprise High School, will see his role expand in the school system.

Fortney will be the system-wide performance and wellness coach for Enterprise City Schools. His promotion was approved by the Board of Education last week.

“I’m super excited and beyond grateful that our school system would even consider something like that,” Fortney said, adding he would work to gather speed-driven data through the school district and work through elementary, middle school and high school students.

“Speed is something I’m really passionate about. If we treat it as a skill we can work on the skill early through the educational system. Nowhere in the nation that I know of has something like this. A lot of school have strength and conditioning coaches or sports performance coaches, but to work through an entire school system is unique.”

Superintendent Greg Faught said Fortney’s program isn’t just about getting faster.

“It’s not just about the speed and athleticism improvements, but injury prevention. We’ve seen an improvement in that area,” Faught said. “A couple years ago we seemed to have an epidemic of ACL injuries across our athletic teams. When a child gets one of those, they’re out for a year.

“Anything we can do to help prevent that — which he’s doing and getting results — it’s well worth the time and energy and resources that we can put toward that for the safety of our athletes.”

Faught added that even beyond that, this program will benefit a child, particularly at the elementary school level.

“It’s not just about developing athletes. It’s about developing kids who can experience success and have that carry over into the classroom,” Faught said. “That’s really important for us.

“He does brain-based research with regard to athletics and how that goes hand-in-hand with academic success. For instance, if you get a child’s heart rate up to 60 percent of their maximum capacity, their brain function is off the charts when they walk into the classroom.

“Ultimately, we just want them to live happier, healthier lives because of their experience with us. This will be a great program for that.”

Fortney said the benefit is kids see themselves improve and understand that effort matters.

“Even if a kid says, I’m not ‘the best’ or if I am the best, I can still improve and get better,” the coach said. “Building that confidence and those habits turn into something that can carry over into anything that they do.”

Among the other personnel actions the Enterprise Board of Education took last Thursday:

Retirements:

John Bullard, custodian, Enterprise City Schools

Julie Harmon, child nutrition supervisor, Child Nutrition Program

Lynn Newsome, receptionist, Central Office

Twyla Pipkin, principal, Pinedale Elementary School

Sharon Strickland, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools

Resignations:

Jennifer Barton, special education teacher, Pinedale Elementary School

Jennifer Creech, teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School

Jason Easterling, PE teacher, Enterprise High School

Hilary Ellis, ARI reading specialist, Rucker Blvd. Elementary School

Wesley Foster, math teacher, Enterprise High School

Christian Freeman, choral music teacher, Dauphin Jr. High School

Mattie Hanson, first grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School

Brent Harrison , principal, Enterprise High School

Kelly Harrison, health science teacher, Enterprise High School

Beverly Hudson, executive Secretary , Central Office

Casie Johnson, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools

Shelia Johnson, kindergarten teacher, Enterprise Early Education Center

David Keel, read 180/math 180 teacher, Dauphin Jr. High School

Sydney Raybon, sixth grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School

Victoria Snellgrove, math specialist, Hillcrest Elementary School

Corrie Thomas, second grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School

Transfers:

Kayla Hilburn, CNP manager, Coppinville School Of Opp to CNP worker, Child Nutrition Program

Candice Holley, special education teacher, Enterprise City Schools to special education teacher, Enterprise High School

Amanda Hope, special education teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School to pre-k teacher, Special Projects Center

Susanne Markel, ESL teacher , Coppinville/Dauphin Jr. High School to ESL Teacher, Enterprise High School

Emily Vaughan, third grade teacher, math specialist, Rucker Blvd. Elementary School to math specialist, Hillcrest Elementary School

Jennifer Waters, special ed. pre-k aide, Special Projects to special education aide, Hillcrest Elementary School

William Williams, custodian, Enterprise Early Education Center to custodian, Enterprise City Schools

Employment:

Central Office:

Beverly Hudson, part-time executive secretary

Chasity Medley, receptionist (pending background clearance)

Coppinville Jr. High School:

Jim Bedsole, social science teacher (pending background clearance)

Jennifer Sullivan, science teacher

Laura Tew, ESL teacher

Dauphin Jr. High School:

Laura Tew, ESL teacher

Enterprise City Schools:

Mallory Lee Foster, speech pathologist

Julie Hodge, special education aide

Maricelly Saxon, LPC (pending background clearance)

Enterprise Early Education Center:

Sarah Kelley, kindergarten teacher

Enterprise High School:

Chelsea Buchanan, science teacher

Allen Catrett, math teacher

Sabrina Catrett, business education teacher

Mickey German, masonry teacher

Jay Gosselin, special education teacher

Casie Johnson, health science teacher

Antonio Rodriguez, social science teacher

Heather Rodriguez, math teacher

Tyler Stump, PE teacher

Andrew Young, business education teacher

Harrand Creek Elementary School:

Tracy Lee, teacher

Jessica White, teacher

Hillcrest Elementary School:

Rebecca Huckaby, teacher

Brenna Kokoszka, teacher

Whitney Yarbrough, kindergarten teacher

Holly Hill Elementary School:

Alyssa Drinkwine, teacher (pending background clearance)

Carolyn Ezzell , special education teacher (pending certification)

Lauren Keller, teacher

Kimberly Rideout, teacher (pending background clearance)

Kara Smith, teacher (pending background clearance)

Amanda Williams, teacher

Maintenance:

Trey Short, maintenance technician

Pinedale Elementary School:

Nicole Cannon, instructional aide (pending background clearance)

Wendy Godwin, special education teacher (pending background clearance)

Jana Jones, custodian

Rucker Blvd. Elementary School:

Bailey Kennington, special education aide

Heather Stevens, teacher

Transportation:

James Huett, bus driver

Supplements (Effective 2020 — 2021 School Year Unless Otherwise Noted):

Baseball:

High School:

Barry Burns, assistant varsity

Basketball:

High School:

Allen Catrett, assistant varsity — boys

John Wadsworth, head junior varsity — boys, head ninth grade — boys

Coppinville Jr. High School:

Jamey Stephens, head — girls

Cheerleader:

Mallory Foster , assistant high school

Kaitlyn Davis, head Jr. High, CJHS

Football:

High School:

Antonio Rodriguez, assistant

Tyler Stump, assistant ninth grade

Jay Gosselin, assistant ninth grade

Dauphin Jr. High School:

Brendan Dow, head coach

Johnny Booth, assistant

Dennis Chastang, assistant

Coppinville Jr. High School:

Jim Bedsole, head coach (pending background clearance)

Barry Burns, assistant

Joel Kirkland, assistant

Ben McNeal, part-time assistant

Softball:

Tyler Stump, assistant varsity

Volleyball:

High School:

Jennifer Graham, head coach

Hannah Moore, assistant varsity

Rylee Segrest, head ninth grade

Coppinville Jr. High School:

Robert Bloomer, head seventh grade

Band:

Enterprise High School:

Samantha Gonzalez, colorguard

Maintenance:

Trey Short, maintenance advanced certification

Head Custodian:

Martin Bowen, head custodian, DJHS, effective 7/1/20

Thomas Chadwick, head custodian, EEEC, effective 6/15/20

