Their styles probably will be different, but their goals sound similar.
That’s one takeaway from Wednesday’s Republican Women of Coffee County Congressional District 2 Forum, which featured candidate Barry Moore and Jeff Coleman’s campaign manager Dalton Dismukes, who stood in for Coleman when the candidate had a scheduling conflict.
Since Coleman couldn’t appear, both candidates were given questions last week. Dismukes spoke for Coleman.
Both candidates are ardent Donald Trump supporters. Both are fiscal conservatives.
Coleman has been the front-runner throughout the race. Moore finished second in an early March primary that forced a runoff.
To date, Dismukes said the Coleman campaign has spent just under $2 million chasing the job to replace retiring Rep. Martha Roby.
With the field narrowed to two, Moore will see a more level playing field. To date, his campaign has spent around $253,000.
“There is a David and Goliath scenario playing out in front of our very eyes,” Moore said. “We’re in the fight. The thing that’s helped us make this is you people — getting the word out and grassroots. We’ve spent 1/10th of what the opponent spent and there were seven people in the race.”
That’s about to change. This week different organizations announced contributions to support his campaign.
“Club for Growth, Jim Jordan, the House Freedom Caucus, Christian Coalition of Alabama, Eagle Forum,” Moore rattled off. “All those people came on after we got in the run-off. There were seven horses in the race and those organizations needed to wait and spend their money wisely and then pick a candidate that aligns with their values.
“We were excited this week. We will have resources going forward that we didn’t have going into the primary. When you get the House Freedom Caucus — about 35 people that fight daily against the Swamp. His last two Chiefs of Staff have come from that group of people. That’s the people that are behind me. If you want to know who the President trusts, it’s the House Freedom Caucus. And you want to know who they trust? Barry Moore. …
“We’re blessed to have their support. And now you will get to see some TV from the Barry Moore team — and it’s a blessing to be there.”
If elected in the upcoming July 14 runoff, both men had similar answers to the committees on which they’d like to serve in the House of Representatives. The Armed Services Committee and the Agriculture Committee were the first ones mentioned by both Moore and Dismukes on Coleman’s behalf.
“Armed Services is incredibly important,” Dismukes said, dismissing a suggestion that he may have a conflict of interest as a military contractor.
“He’s not a contractor for the military, he’s a subcontractor,” Dismukes said, not referring to Coleman Worldwide Moving by name. “Most importantly, he’s not president and CEO of that company, not anymore.”
Moore also identified Armed Services and Agriculture as ideal committees. Dismukes said Appropriations would be another top choice. Moore said he would love to have a say in the budgeting process.
“I’d like to see a line-item,” Moore said. “I think there’s a way we can save the taxpayers a boatload of money and not keep digging a hole.”
Moore touted the fact that he’s a veteran.
“Out of all the Congressmen we have from Alabama — and there are seven of them — not a single one has ever worn a military uniform,” he said. “I’m the only veteran in this race. I’m the only person who has been there, done that, who has worn the boots.”
Dismukes noted that Coleman has served as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army. He also has been endorsed by the Dothan Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Chamber, the Business Council of Alabama, as well as Realtors, Retailers, Farmers and Home Builders associations.
“I can’t explain how blessed we are,” Dismukes said.
The meeting also included Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Beth Kellum, who pledged to guard against judges who want to replace criminal justice with social justice. Her opponent is Will Smith, but he did not attend.
State Representative Rhett Marques also spoke about the recent Alabama Legislative session.
“It was a short, short session. COVID cut it short. We didn’t get that many bills completed,” Marques said.
He saluted State Senator Jimmy Holley in the crowd and added, “I cannot tell you what an honor it is to serve with him. His knowledge, his integrity and everything he does for this area and this district is something I appreciate.”
Marques noted Alabama’s economy took a hit in April, but bounced back with solid revenues from May sales taxes.
“Even though we had a dip, we’re coming out of it quickly,” Marques said. “There were some issues I had with the way the shutdown worked, but overall I think it went as well as could be expected.”
He did discuss a bill to protect small businesses and business, as a whole. It helped restrict third-party people coming into a business to do sales tax audits on the city/county side.
“That third party could come into a business, do an audit and then bill the business for expenses such as travel if they stayed over,” Marques said. “That bill could be thousands of dollars with nothing the business could do but pay it. This bill helps eliminate some of those expenses to the business by giving them a way to defend themselves.”
