Free Alabama photo voter ID cards will be available Thursday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Enterprise Courthouse, 101 South Edwards Street.

Voter registration forms will be available to register to vote and update voter information.

To qualify for a free photo voter ID:

Must be a registered voter in Alabama at current address.

Must not already possess a valid photo identification acceptable for voting.

Must provide identification such as:

Non valid photo ID (expired license, student or employee ID, etc.)

The following must contain full legal name and date of birth:

Birth Certificate

Marriage record

Medicare of Medicaid document

Military record

Official school record or transcript

Social Security Administration Document

State or Federal Census Record

Hospital or Nursing Home record

Certificate of Citizenship

Sponsored by the Office of the Secretary of State, John H. Merrill, Secretary of State.

For more information call 800-274-8683 or visit www.alabamavotes.gov.

