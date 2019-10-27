Free Alabama photo voter ID cards will be available Thursday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Enterprise Courthouse, 101 South Edwards Street.
Voter registration forms will be available to register to vote and update voter information.
To qualify for a free photo voter ID:
Must be a registered voter in Alabama at current address.
Must not already possess a valid photo identification acceptable for voting.
Must provide identification such as:
Non valid photo ID (expired license, student or employee ID, etc.)
The following must contain full legal name and date of birth:
Birth Certificate
Marriage record
Medicare of Medicaid document
Military record
Official school record or transcript
Social Security Administration Document
State or Federal Census Record
Hospital or Nursing Home record
Certificate of Citizenship
Sponsored by the Office of the Secretary of State, John H. Merrill, Secretary of State.
For more information call 800-274-8683 or visit www.alabamavotes.gov.
