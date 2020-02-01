Enterprise Public Library Director Shelia Harris knows it’s nice to have Friends.
The Friends of the Library organization is sponsoring its annual 25-cent sale — a two-day event scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6, from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. — on the second floor of the Enterprise Public Library, 101 East Grubbs Street.
A large selected stock of fiction and nonfiction books and other materials for all ages and from all genres can be purchased for 25 cents each.
Proceeds help Friends of the Library, a non-profit organization which exists solely to support the Enterprise Public Library.
“We have a large selection of fiction and nonfiction books for sale, along with DVDs and CDs, even home schooling materials,” said Harriet Schmitz, President of the Friends of the Library organization. “The money we generate from this sale goes back into the library.”
Friends of the Library accumulates these books from many sources, but most come from the community via the library.
“The residents feel like they have ownership in it,” Harris said. “I know we get books and materials from other areas, but the bulk, we receive donation from the community. We get them and my cataloger, Joe, will say, ‘Hey, we need another copy of this’ or whatever, so we grab what we need, then we send up to the Friends and these ladies take over from there.
“So when they sell it and we go to that meeting that money comes right back to us. That’s how the community is involved. Without the community, this would be more stressful.”
Harris noted Friends of the Library helps the EPL in many ways. In addition to financial support, the volunteer hours are almost incalculable. Plus, as books are sold, it frees space up for the library to constantly add new materials.
“Some people see the library as just a place you go read books or go study. It’s so much more than that,” Harris said. “But we could not do all we do without my Friends, without my right hands. The City provides maybe 75% of our funds, but these ladies are the working hands.”
This annual sale last year generated about $800, which may sound modest, but consider that’s about 3,200 25-cent sales.
“Shelia will let us know what she needs funds for,” Schmitz said. “We budget on a yearly basis what we automatically give every year anyway, normally about $10,000 a year just to meet the basic needs of the library. That’s not extras like chairs or tables or books or whatever.
“That’s our first priority, to make sure we do meet that goal. Everything else is icing on the cake for Shelia for new DVDs or whatever they may need.”
Friends of the Library public relations coordinator Ginger Hanson publishes a newsletter for the organization twice a year.
“We’ve been doing this for 20 years,” Hanson said. “We have a membership and we let our members know where the money goes.”
Last year, Friends of the Library provided $5,000 for an outreach literacy grant; almost $1,200 to purchase Atrium, the software that runs the library system; $1,500 for a large print book subscription program that provides books each month; $3,000 for an ebook consortium that provides ebooks for patrons to check out; and $1,000 for DVD security cases and the purchase of video games.
While the scale of an annual sale of paperbacks and hardbooks would seem daunting, this isn’t the Friends’ first rodeo.
“Over the year we have definitely trained this area in donating,” Hanson said. “People see me and I’m sure they see Harriet, too, and, ‘Hey, I’ve got some books.’ We’ve been doing this a long time.”
There are two areas of books both the library and the Friends are looking for. First, westerns are quite popular.
“We do need them. They’re a big seller,” Schmitz said. “The westerns, the third Wednesday of every month, our outreach, we go to the senior facilities and they’re always me for westerns.”
Also in demand are textbooks that are 10 years old or younger. The Friends have partnered with several textbook companies that will buy them back, so it helps the organization.
The books will be organized mostly by category — history or sports or children’s books. And even in more detail. Under history, there is aviation history, military history, U.S. history, etc.
“Try to make it easy for the shopper to come in and find what they’re looking for,” Schmitz said.
Even with their experience and their support for the EPL, Hanson still laughs when people first come to a sale by the Friends.
“A lot of people through the years have told me they didn’t even know we have a second floor,” she said. “The new releases, of course, are on the main floor. A lot of times people just look at the new releases. They don’t go upstairs.”
They should. That space contains the Friends’ “library within a library,” as Harris put it.
“The 25-cent sale takes a year in the process,” Schmitz said. “No sooner does this one finish, we get older books or books we know are not going to sell and we begin to save them in egg boxes. We have a fiction and a non-fiction. We separate them. This is actually a year’s accumulation.
“Then once the sale has finished, once those items have not sold, then we donate it to the Christian Mission. We don’t throw them out. We recycle them to another purpose. And the Christian Mission will pick them up and they have people that will distribute them. The books are not thrown out; they are repurposed.”
“These ladies do a tremendous job. It’s a cycle. It’s moving parts,” Harris said. “They do a great job on their end keeping it flowing. Our staff does a great job of getting it in. We all work together, one entity keeping it moving.”
They have no choice. The Enterprise Public Library enjoys amazing community participation.
“We have just under 30,000 active library cards,” Harris said. “That’s tremendous to know your service area is 42,500 and you have just under 30,000 active library cards. We all work together. I can’t say we’d be as successful without these ladies taking care of that aspect for us.
“They provide so much. The library world is changing so much. Larger systems and larger cities see that. But some of this stuff is filtering down to the smaller libraries. Because of these ladies we’ve been able to start video. We did not offer video games until last summer. We purchased more graphic novels. We could not do that.
“We’re going to start a foreign language collection because we have so many different cultures here. Being able to start these things and provide, that’s how we keep growing. We keep pulling people in because we’re growing and not being stagnant.”
Hanson and Schmitz laughed when asked about Harris’ task of fitting everything into the library.
“Space is so tight — especially for storage,” Schmitz said.
“I feel like we’re having the sale and we haven’t completed the inventory. We’ll give them more stuff,” Harris said.
“I have absolutely no idea how many books are for sale,” Hanson said. “We have a bunch.”
It’s a bit of a happy problem. As the EPL thrives, space is at a premium.
“We’re so grateful for what we have. We have 12,000 square feet. This place is amazing,” Harris said. “But we have to constantly weed.”
Friends of the Library are valuable gardeners. The organization does have a membership. It’s $10 annually for an individual, $20 for a family and $30 for a business.
This upcoming sale is an annual event, but Friends of the Library is constantly selling book via its Daily Deals, which also is on the second floor. The Daily Deals are more deeply discounted in July. There are also two major sales — a spring sale that will take place in April and a fall sale in October. Those dates have not been set.
