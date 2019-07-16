‘Friends’ support community through Enterprise Public Library

The Enterprise Public Library is a well-known staple in the community, welcoming book-lovers of all ages to explore its wide variety of print and online resources. However, it takes more than just a catalogue of books and a few computers to keep a successful library going, and EPL continues to evolve and grow thanks to its hard-working director, staff and the “Friends” who have helped along the way.
The Friends of the Enterprise Public Library is a 501(c) organization that was re-established in 1995 after the library moved to its current location, according to information presented in the group’s newsletter. Its purpose is “to maintain an association of people interested in books and libraries; to focus public attention on library services, facilities and needs; to generate funds for library support and improvement; (and) to stimulate gifts of books, magazines, desirable collections, endowments and bequests for the Enterprise Public Library.”
Though “Friends” is known for its biannual book sales and “Daily Deals,” the group is responsible for helping to keep multiple aspects of the library funded. According to Friends Publicist and member Ginger Hanson, the Friends raise an annual average of $15,000 for the library through book sales and membership.
“In the last few years, we’ve been raising approximately $15,000 a year, which pretty much goes right back into the library,” Hanson said. “If you’re acquainted with the library and use the library services, there is an e-book company called Camellia, which is a consortium of many of the libraries in Alabama, and through your library membership, you can download e-books. We pay for that service, and that allows us to be in the service and also license the books.
“We also fund the software, Atrium, that runs the library. When you go to check a book out here at the library, everything about you that’s in the system, that’s the Atrium system, and if you’re at home and you want to do anything through the library computer system from home, that is the Atrium system that we’re financing.”
The Friends are also responsible for smaller purchases, such as the membership cards each library patron receives; however, one of their most important contributions is also one of their least publically recognized.
“We also match grants -- we don’t get noticed much for that, but we do help, we’re always there,” Hanson said. “The director (Shelia Harris) will let us know that she has applied for a grant, and it’s a matching grant, and we’re going to need $5,000 or $10,000, so we can set that money aside. We don’t earmark it for anything until she gets the grant. For instance, all the new computers, we matched that grant so we could have all the new computers.
“We helped when (Harris) had a big literacy program in March; she had applied for the grant and it required matching funds, and they actually upped the amount they were going to give her, which meant she had to up the amount she had to request from us. As long as we have the funds, our mission is to help the library.”
As stated in the Friends of the Enterprise Public Library Spring Newsletter, in the last few months, the group has provided $5,000 for the outreach literacy event, $784 for exterior trash cans, and $1,195 for Atrium. The Friends will also contribute $1,500 to the Large Book annual subscription program, $3,000 to the Camellia/Overdrive program, and up to $1,500 for the summer reading program in fiscal year 2019.
Hanson said that the support the Friends provide to the Enterprise Public Library helps the library continue to be a cornerstone of the community.
“We provide an excellent place to get relatively nice books for people who like to read,” said Hanson. “We’re an excellent resource for teachers, because most of our children’s books are 25 cents and 50 cents, and many of your elementary school teachers have their own libraries in their rooms. They love us; they come in here and they’re so happy to see what we have because they can purchase things but it’s often out of their pocket and they don’t have to pay as much.
“As a community, the most important thing we do is support the library, and this library is a crucial part of the community -- I think that’s become very, very obvious. There’s so much happening here; we have an excellent director, we have a great staff, and I think it just makes us feel good to know that we can help them if they need funding to do a certain type of project.”
For more information on the Friends of the Enterprise Public Library, visit the group’s website at www.friendsoftheenterpriselibrary.org or its Facebook page, “Friends of the Enterprise Public Library.”
