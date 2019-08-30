2 from Georgia charged following large drug bust in Enterprise

Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) – Region B agents on Thursday arrested two subjects who were identified as Michael Phillip Davis, 34, and Chimere Malaika Styles, 29, both from Georgia.
During the arrest, agents recovered about 4 ounces of heroin, 3 pounds of marijuana and an AK-47 pistol.
Davis was charged with one count of Trafficking Marijuana and one count of Giving a False Name, and is being held on a $110,000 bond.
Styles was charged with one count of Trafficking Heroin and one count of Trafficking Marijuana and is being held on a $100,000 bond. Both are being held at the Coffee County Jail.
The ADETF-Region B is comprised of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Eufaula Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
