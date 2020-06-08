New Brockton head football coach Zack Holmes had 100 percent attendance, saw great effort from his Gamecocks and even got a little bonus on the first day of summer workouts.
“We got blessed with this weather,” Holmes said after Monday’s session. “I was afraid we weren’t going to be outside. We warmed up the first group in the auditorium and then I sent somebody out to check the field and they said it was good.
“I said, ‘Let’s go outside.’ We were able to come outside and do a lot of work, with is outstanding. Considering what the weather looked like yesterday, I’ll take the way today went.”
Holmes called it “a great first day.”
“The kids were great. One thing I was super proud of is there was no complaining about the facial coverings, no complaining about anything,” the coach said. “They were hungry and excited to be back working.
“I thought the staff did a great job, too, monitoring and staying on top of all that.”
Holmes said the Gamecocks will work Mondays through Thursdays from 8-11:30 a.m.
“Everybody was here that was supposed to be here. That was awesome, too,” he said. “That’s the culture we’re trying to build and that’s the type of kids we have here. They were excited to be here. …
“These kids work hard, now. They’re hungry to win, they’re hungry to be good. I was happy to see that. It’s the first day, so you’re kind of on pins and needles, but it’s not shocking to me that they were all here and on time and doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”
