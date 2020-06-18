New Brockton wrapped up its second week of summer workouts Thursday morning with a team period on the football field.
The mood lifted noticeably when weight lifting and conditioning drills paved the way for the on-field fun.
“I think it’s important to keep that,” Gamecocks head coach Zack Holmes said after the workout. “Obviously, the reason kids play football is to play football. I think it’s important from the get-to to have football be some part of it. It’s also important that we’re reintroducing them the right way. They’ve been out for three months.
“But they’ve done a really good job. You could tell they got excited about the team period. I told them at the end today, the thing I’m excited about this group is they’re more vocal and talk to each other and our communication is better when we’re doing stuff.”
Holmes said more football will get mixed in as the summer unfolds.
“Basically, we’ve set our schedule in three week sets,” the coach said. “We’re taking these three weeks in June, which is about acclimating the kids and getting them going and introducing some of the football stuff.
“We always take the week of the Fourth of July off. When we come back July 6 we’ll put helmets on and get more into the football stuff. We’ll still continue lifting and conditioning but add more of the football side of it. We’ll do that for three weeks, then practice will start July 27.”
He called the attendance “exceptional.”
“The kids have been here and they’ve been hungry to work,” Holmes said, adding the weather has been cooperative the first two weeks. “We’re walking the fine line of trying to do enough and not do too much working them back in.
“It’s been good to get back out here and run around. Our kids have been good about not griping and complaining about wearing a mask or that kind of stuff.”
He also complimented the job his coaches have been doing.
“I think we’ve got a real good staff and they’re stepping in there getting them coached up,” Holmes said. “I thought today was a pretty good day. It was a good end for the past eight workouts.”
