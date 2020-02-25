The Alabama Forestry Commission and the Garden Club of Alabama met at the Boy Scout Camp on County Road on Tuesday to plant a tree in honor of Arbor Day.
The Forestry Commission was represented by Greg Piland, Forestry Specialist, and the Garden Club of Alabama was represented by Jean Wilks, State Arbor Day Chair.
The tree planting was a joint effort to bring attention to the importance of trees to our environment. Trees provide us with food, building materials, paper, protection, medicine, and hundreds of other products that we depend on for everyday living.
Trees provide other important functions such as oxygen and water released into the atmosphere, carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere, controlling soil erosion and helping to prevent flooding, absorbing sound and decreasing noise pollution, providing natural beauty and creating natural habitats for wildlife by providing them with food, water, shelter and places to raise their young.
Trees are so important to the environment that life could not exist without them.
Arbor Day is celebrated to recognize the importance of trees environmentally, economically and socially. In honor of Arbor Day, the Arbor Day Proclamation was read dedicating the red oak tree, which was purchased for planting.
The oak tree has been designated as the National Tree. Forestry Commission personnel met with Boy Scout camp keepers to pick the perfect spot for the young tree to be planted on the Boy Scout property. They also prepared the tree for planting and provided a watering system to protect the newly planted tree.
The Garden Club of Alabama and the Coffee County Forestry Advisory Committee challenge everyone to plant at least one tree this year.
The Forestry Commission is having a tree giveaway at their office in New Brockton next Wednesday, March 4, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be crepe myrtles, white oaks, red oaks, pecan trees, crab apples and river birch trees at the giveaway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.