Lucy Edwards’ seminar on Year Round Color for gardeners ranged from advice for the master to beginning tips for the novice last Friday in the community room at the Coffee County Ag Complex.
Edwards is a regional extension agent who specializes in home grounds, gardens and pests in the Wiregrass. Friday, she presented a slide show of flowers, trees and shrubs that will add beauty and interest to your yard.
Her presentation included things that will bloom in every month. Sounds simple enough, but she stressed the need for some strategy before throwing pots in the ground.
Location is a huge consideration. Do you have room to plant and is the plant going to spread out or keep its general size? Also, what is the soil condition like in the area you’re planting? What kind of light is right for a particular plant, tree or shrub? Is there good drainage? Each of those can determine the success of failure of a project before you begin.
Maintenance is another consideration.
“I’ve never heard anyone say they wanted a high-maintenance plant,” Edwards said.
The size of the plant and its ease of upkeep will help determine that.
Asked the biggest mistake a beginner can make, Edwards said planting it wrong or planning it in the wrong place.
“But most of the time they just straight up plant it wrong,” she said. “Some plant it too deep or too shallow, some people don’t take the pot off. Just beginner mistakes, basic things that if you’ve grown up growing anything you know to do, but if you’re a beginner you may not know.
“You should add organic material if you have sandy soil. You want to guard against planting too deep, especially trees. People are more prone to plant trees wrong. Shrubs can overcome a lot, but trees, it’s hard to overcome if you plant it wrong.”
Her presentation included the latest hybrids or species designed to be more heat or drought tolerant or have fuller blooms or brighter colors — such as a “Seaside Serenade” Fire Island hydrangea, a “Blue Chiffon” hibiscus, or a “Rikki Tikki” pink crapemyrtle.
“I’m not sure how good it’s going to be five years from now, but they said it’s going to be heat, salt and drought tolerant — and it’s a blue flower in the late summer,” Edwards said of the blue chiffon hibiscus.
After her presentation, she said the goal was to encourage people to get out and plant in their yards and landscapes.
“Second, just choose wisely for your plant varieties for this area,” she said. “We’re in an area with very hot summers and can have cold spells in the winter.”
In fact, a tip for buyers at stores is to remember the Wiregrass “zone” is 8B when buying plants, trees and shrubs. Anyone who sells them should be familiar with the national climate “zones.”
“We’re 8B. If it says Zone 9-10, don’t buy it. It says Zone 4-7, don’t do it here,” she said. “Now, if it says Zone 5-9, that would be OK. It’s important to be aware of that zone designation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.