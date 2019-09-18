Gates crowned Miss Coppinville pageant

The 2019-2020 Miss Coppinville Pageant was held Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. Twenty-one girls competed for the crown with the reigning Miss Coppinville, MacKenzie Alford, serving as emcee. Three Coppinville students, John David Bond, Mychaela Lewis and Ali Wood sang for the crowd during breaks. Preliminary winners were Abigail Christiansen, Miss Congeniality; Scarlett Gates, Most Photogenic; and Anna Grace Cole, Miss Eagle.
The 2019-2020 Miss Coppinville winners were third runner up, Rachel Lee; second runner up, Hadley Stanford; first runner up, Abigail Christianson; and Miss Coppinville, Scarlett Gates.
Others in the Top 10 were Savanna Patterson, Anna Grace Cole, Analysia Supata, Madison Powell, Allison Weed, and Natalia Campbell.
All pageant proceeds will benefit our science department for Science Fair and STEM activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.