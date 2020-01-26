Ronnie Gilley did more than announce his plan for 10 outdoor music events — three of them on the massive former BamaJam site — last week.
He unveiled his vision for his beloved Ten Buck Two property — the 1,600-acre parcel in rural Coffee County north of Enterprise.
Music will certainly be a part of that vision. But he sees an entire community with an old-fashioned town square with retail space, entertainment venues including a water park and home sites similar to the development that has become The Villages, Florida, north of Orlando.
He did market research and concluded that the baby boomer generation, which continues to retire in big numbers and with big dollars, should be a target demographic.
“We started to study this generation of people and tried to determine what it’s going to take to get them to Enterprise, Alabama,” Gilley said. “One of the top five criteria for the baby boomer generation — because they live a very active life, it’s almost like a young adult life — they want to be active, they’re health oriented, they want an entertaining lifestyle. No. 3 on their list was entertainment.”
But it was more than that.
“They want to be entertained, true, but they want to have an entertaining lifestyle,” the developer said. “They want to live in a community that’s got all the modern-day amenities that you will find down a coastal communities where they’re retiring. They want to be inland about two hours — but they want all the lagoon pools and nature trails and tennis courts and the golf courses. All the above — and they want to be entertained.
“They want something like The Villages. That is a cool place. And that crazy joker that developed that moved from Ohio, and he went into the middle of nowhere — 20,000 continuous acres of nothing but cow pasture — and he sat down with a group of investors and he said: ‘Look, I want to build a retirement community where 55 and older can buy a house here. If you get on board with me, we’ll have 100,000 people here in due time. And for every 25,000 that we bring in, we’re going to build an old-fashioned town square. It’s going to have soda shops, bowling alleys, drugstores, a movie theater and a square where they got dancing and all that.’
“I looked at that project, and I thought, ‘That’s exactly what’s been floating around in my head,’” Gilley said. “So we sort of took that template and expanded upon it. We were fortunate to be able to buy this piece of property. We put this great land plan together, we put this great economic business plan together. For the most part, it was foolproof.”
This is the vision he had 15 years ago, one he was set to unveil before the real estate market crashed in 2008 and 2009, and the subsequent economic collapse that followed.
“Our project became almost impossible at that particular time,” Gilley said. “Then I received a phone call from Montgomery, asking if I would entertain putting bingo on that project. I had no idea what he was talking about at the time. We ended up moving our concept to Dothan, and the catalyst was going to be electronic bingo.”
Gilley was very forthright in what happened next.
“We took every possible step that was humanly imaginable to cover our due diligence from a legal perspective,” he said. “What we did there was 100% legal. It was validated by two attorney general opinions, it was validated by a bond validation hearing where a judge said it was legal. All the payback elements are legal. We had five law firm opinions that everything we were doing was legal — and it was legal.
“But we’re not going to digress and go there. At the end of the day, it took me down. I chose to partake in corrupt politics for a little while, after I fought it hard for two years and I paid the ultimate price. I lost my freedom for five years.”
It was that vision — along with the love and support from a tight group of friends and family — that sustained him through his darkest days in prison from 2012 to 2017.
“Through that process, the whole time, my heart’s desire was to get this project back. I lost it. The 1,600 acres, the dream, the vision, it was all lost,” Gilley said. “As you all know, there were some big events that took place here.”
He talked about Bama Jam and its amazing success.
“The first year was unbelievable, the second year was unbelievable, the third year was monumental,” Gilley said. “The third year we brought people in from 49 states and 11 countries. We sold 133 tickets that year in France.”
Unfortunately, the legal battles took over and disrupted his life.
“I’m in prison now. I’m going through some hard, dark times. But my constant was this project. If we could ever get the property back, we could bring all those dreams and visions to reality,” he said.
“When I got out, we got knocked down again. We thought we had it back, and the deal fell through. Promises weren’t kept, and we were sort of high and dry. We shifted gears and continued to persevere through our real estate endeavors and our construction company. Eventually, the opportunity came back.”
Gilley is still a great salesman. His dreams are still on a giant scale. But there is a tinge of humbleness in his voice that may not have been there a decade ago.
“There is, in my opinion, no such thing as coincidence. Coincidence to me is nothing more than the uninformed mind trying to find words for what’s actually taking place,” he said. “In my opinion, everything, the fact that you’re here today, the fact that I’m here today … is orchestrated by nothing less than divine alignment — and I believe that with all my heart.
“I grew a lot through my time away from home. My family suffered. My youngest son suffered. But it’s all going to be well worth it when it comes home. And I promise you, it’s getting ready to come home.”
It hasn’t been easy. He called the project “a major, major undertaking.”
Forget the money that will be required. The property doesn’t have a paved road. The lakefront needs work, particularly since he wants seven outdoor music events he expects to draw 8,000-10,000 to a stage that needs to be built. The water park, which he said will always be expanding, is expected to have a small-scale start this year with jet ski, canoe and other watercraft rentals.
“It’s a multimillion-dollar vision — tens of millions of dollars actually upon completion,” Gilley said. “We’re taking it one step at a time. We had an incredible grand opening out here on New Year’s Eve. Riley Green came to town and we quadrupled what we had anticipated. You know what’s great about that? Every ticket that we sold was via an organic Facebook post.
“At the end of the day, that first event speaks volumes about what the local community wants. They want this project to succeed because it’s different. It’s unlike else not only in this part of the place but the entire United States of America. We’re going to see to it that it stays that way.”
Gilley’s vision includes an ATV park and camping sites.
“What differentiates us from anywhere else, you can come here, bring a tent, bring a camper, sleep in the back of your truck if you want to and you never have to leave when you check in,” he said. “We now have food, we have a general store, you can bring your ATVs, you can bring your boat, you can bring the kids; everybody’s going to have a big time. The water park, the ATV park, the campgrounds, it’s unlike anything else in the country — and we give you more value for your dollar than anywhere else in terms of entertainment.”
He also said the residential and commercial aspects of Ten Buck Two will start in the next two years. And yes, there will be a four-block town square.
“It’s going to be entertainment venues, a multitude of restaurants, bars, soda shops, drugstore — everything you’re going to find in a small community,” Gilley said. “We have over 250,000 square feet of commercial space that we’ll be introducing to the marketplace.
“We have 10 hotel sites; we anticipate one of those hotels coming online sometime in 2020. We’re negotiating with them now. We have over 2,000 residential components, which will be a mixed-use village concept, which will bode well both for our military market.
“If you’re a pilot out at Fort Rucker, you want to be entertained. You can walk to the saloon. You can walk to the water park. Your kids can have an annual membership right in their backyard and come to the coolest water park once it’s done in the South. We’re going to continue to build this water park and make it something special so we can bring in through the water park alone 400,000 people a year is what we estimate. We estimate sometime in 2020 to exceed 300,000 to 500,000 visitors at this establishment.”
Gilley is getting more excited sharing his vision. His voice grew stronger and louder as he went on. Then he caught himself.
“Rene Bullard said, ‘Ronnie, don’t get up there and be too optimistic,’” he said with a laugh. “I’m gonna keep my mouth shut and I’m not gonna start talking about 5 million and 10 million visitors, but I dream big.”
Just don’t call him a dreamer. He insists he’s a visionary.
“A dreamer just keeps on dreaming,” Gilley said. “He’ll tell you about his dream today, and if he’s still on that same dream, he’ll tell you about that same dream six months from now. A year from now, he’s still talking about that dream. Odds are, they fizzle out and they go to another dream the next year. And they just keep on dreaming.
“A visionary, on the other hand, takes that dream and he buckles down. He has the perseverance and the tenacity to bring that dream to reality. I promise you, we have the tenacity and the team to bring this dream to reality.
“We’ve never lost sight of it; we got derailed and we got sidetracked, but everything always works out for a greater good. This vision has done nothing but get better and better and better, and it’s all about timing, and the timing is right now for us. We look forward to bringing this dream to reality.”
