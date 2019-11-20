The Enterprise Lions Club recently welcomed Jim Golden as its guest speaker. Known as “Coach” to almost everyone, Golden coached football and then basketball at Dothan High for decades. However, the topic of his talk was not sports; it was the life-changing event he underwent several years ago when he became a liver transplant patient.
In 2014, Golden was diagnosed with what is commonly termed “fatty liver disease.” As his condition worsened, he underwent extensive testing at UAB to determine if he was a candidate for a liver transplant. Once doctors agreed that he was, a search began for a liver. During the process, Coach lost one hundred pounds and had 91 liters of fluid removed from his abdomen.
While waiting for a liver that would be a match for him, Golden walked and did what he could to stay in shape. Finally in August 2015, he underwent surgery to replace his liver. After only seven hours in the critical care unit, Coach was moved to a private room and the very next day was up and moving about his room. He spent only 2.5 weeks in the hospital before being allowed to go home. The doctors called him “the miracle man.”
Eventually, Golden was able to meet his donor’s family. His donor was a 20-year-old man who had been in a car accident and nearly matched Coach in height and weight and had been an athlete himself.
Now Coach Golden volunteers as a spokesperson for transplant patients. Upon request from UAB, he travels to meet potential transplant patients to talk with them about what they will be facing. He celebrates a “re-birthday” in August every year. He has regained his weight and will be on anti-rejection drugs for the rest of his life. Yet, he is thankful every day for the second chance at life that he has been given.
The Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesday at noon at PoFolks.
