Troy Cablevision has received over $2 million to expand high-speed internet in Coffee County. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey awarded the money from the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund.
“Availability of high-speed internet has always been vital, but the events of the past several weeks magnify just how imperative it is that all Alabamians have access to broadband,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to support these projects and look forward to the day when every household, school, healthcare facility, emergency service and business throughout Alabama is afforded broadband availability.”
The Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund was created by the Alabama Legislature in 2018 to provide high-speed internet access to areas that do not already have it. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administer the grants on behalf of the government. These grants came from applications that were put in during December 2019. There is a possibility that more awards could be announced from this round of applications.
“As our day-to-day way of living has been impacted over the past few weeks, it has underscored the value and necessity of high-speed broadband services. That is something that Governor Ivey, the Legislature and ADECA have been working to address through the Broadband Accessibility Fund,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA takes its role in administering this program seriously and is honored to be entrusted with the responsibility.”
This grant comes at an important time in Alabama history. Gov. Ivey recently cancelled school for the remainder of the school year. This cancellation has moved Enterprise schools to an online platform. With schooling being moved to an online, it is imperative that Enterprise students have access to reliable internet so that they are able to complete their school work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.