Gov. Kay Ivey came to the Enterpise Early Education Center (EEEC) Thursday morning for a tour of WeeCat Industries, part of the school’s WeeCats preschool program.
Created in 2017, WeeCat Industries offers simulated workplace experiences to students ages three to five and “encourages natural learning potential (and provides) work activities that promote a child’s academic growth while developing positive workforce habits,” according to WeeCat Industries President Deborah Owens.
Before touring WeeCat Industries and meeting with students, Gov. Ivey spoke to guests in the EEEC’s library. Guests included State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey, State Representative Rhett Marques and various business, industry and community leaders.
“This facility and its mission are indeed unique, and I’m very proud to have this program for our students in our great state,” Ivey said. “It’s programs like this that will ensure our students are ready day one, and statistics show us that well-prepared kindergartners excel and remain focused throughout their k-12 experience.”
Ivey said the program aligns with one of the priorities of her office — workforce development.
“That remains true today and will continue as long as I’m in office,” she said. “Engaging our youth at such a young age and teaching them vital career skills prepares our students to achieve as they grow older and graduate from high school.”
ECS Superintendent Dr. Patrick Cain said credit for the unique program belongs with Owens and Joylee Cain, WeeCat Industries CEO. Cain is the principal of the WeeCats preschool program, and Owens is an instructor.
