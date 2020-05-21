Gov. Kay Ivey issued an amended Safer-at-Home order Thursday, which allows entertainment venues; schools and child care facilities to open with restrictions.
The new order also allows athletic activities, such as youth and adult sports, to resume and summer camps to open with restrictions.
The order goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m. and expires on July 3 at 5 p.m.
Athletic activities may begin at 5 p.m. Friday. However, until June 14, participation in team athletic activities is limited to practices that involve conditioning, skill drills and similar activities. Participation in team athletic activities may begin, subject to rules, may begin June 15, according to the order.
Athletic activities must comply with the following rules under the order:
Players, coaches, officials and spectators may not congregate within 6 feet of a person from another household except to the extent necessary — an only to the extent necessary — for players, coaches and officials to directly participate in the athletic activity.
Players, coaches, officials and spectators cannot high five, shake hands or make other physical contact except to the extent necessary — any only to the extent necessary — for players, coaches and officials to directly participate in the athletic activity.
Players, coaches and officials must wear a mask or other facial covering at all times except when a player or official is directly participating in the athletic activity.
Players, coaches and officials cannot share water coolers, drinking stations, water bottles, cups or other drinking devices. Organizers of athletic activities must take reasonable steps, where practicable, to regularly disinfect frequently used items and surfaces.
Venues such as bowling alleys, arcades, concert venues, theaters, auditoriums, performing centers, tourist attractions, race tracks, commercial or public playgrounds, adult entertainment venues, casinos and bingo halls are allowed to open under the amended order.
Entertainment venues must comply with the following rules under the order:
Employees may not knowingly allow patrons or guests to congregate within six feet of a person from another household.
Employees must take reasonable steps to prevent people from congregating in lobby areas, break rooms and other common areas.
Indoor and enclosed entertainment venues must limit occupancy to 50 percent of the normal occupancy load.
Outdoor venues or those not assigned a normal occupancy load must limit occupancy as required to comply with the distancing requirements.
Each employee must wear a mask or other facial covering at all times while in regular interaction with clients or guests.
The venue must take reasonable steps, where practicable, to regularly disinfect frequently used items and surfaces.
All schools, including elementary, secondary, postsecondary, technical, specialty schools and colleges and universities, may open June 1, with restrictions, according to the order.
Schools must comply with the following rules under the order:
Schools must take reasonable steps, where practicable, to maintain six feet of separation between persons of different households.
Schools must take reasonable steps, where practicable, to regularly disinfect frequently used items and surfaces.
Employees must, to the greatest extent practicable, wear a mask or other facial covering at all times when in regular interaction within six feet of a person from a different household.
Day and overnight youth summer camps may begin May 23 under the new order, but they must comply with the following rules:
Employees may not knowingly allow campers or guests to congregate within six feet of a person from another household.
Camps must take reasonable steps to regularly disinfect frequently used items and surfaces.
Employees must, to the greatest extent possible, wear a mask or face covering at all time when in regular interaction with campers or guests.
