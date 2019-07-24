A Dale County Judge sent the murder case against an Enterprise man charged with killing his mother to a grand jury.
Following the July 23 preliminary hearing of Chad Dewayne Brogdon, 36, Dale County Judge Stanley Garner Jr. forwarded the case to the grand jury. Brogdon is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the May death of his mother.
Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams said Brogdon’s case will be presented to a grand jury Sept. 24.
On May 14 at around 5 p.m., fishermen spotted a burning vehicle underneath the bridge near Hartford. Authorities discovered what appeared to be a body inside the vehicle, but indicated it was burned beyond recognition. Brogdon was identified as a person of interest in the case and was arrested by Alabama Bureau of Investigation officers on May 15.
Police believe Brogdon killed his mother in Dale County and transported her body inside a vehicle to Geneva County, where he set the vehicle on fire with his mother’s body inside the vehicle.
According to court records, Brogdon appears to have one prior felony conviction. He pleaded guilty to second-degree forgery in connection with an alleged falsified $1,400 check in 2010. Court records indicate Brogdon wrote a letter to the judge to ask for an appointed attorney in the case because he said he could not afford one. In the letter, Brogdon said his mother and girlfriend were providing for him during his financial struggle.
Brogdon also pleaded guilty to attempting to elude police in 2002.
Brogdon is in the Dale County Jail with no bond.
