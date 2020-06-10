The $900,000 Growing Alabama tax credit grant awarded to Enterprise last week will bring infrastructure improvements — including water and sewer — to 240 acres of city industrial property on the north side of town.
Enterprise Industrial Development Board Chairman Whit Armstrong announced the grant last Wednesday at its June meeting.
The 240 acres includes the site for the 108-acre Veterans Home, which is scheduled to open by 2023. However, the grant is unrelated to the Veterans Home project.
Jonathan Tullos, Executive Director of the Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation, said the grant had been applied for long before the Veterans Home project was awarded to Enterprise.
“When we bought that land we thought it would be prudent to go ahead and apply for some funds where we’re not using taxpayer dollars,” Tullos said. “We knew if we were going to have success in marketing that property we needed adequate infrastructure.”
Tullos said companies who may be interested in a tract of land typically would ask about water and sewer with any future project. If the land didn’t have that kind of infrastructure, it would add risk for the company.
“They want to know they’ve got water and sewer at the site before they make a commitment,” Tullos said. “That’s why we did it.”
There are several additional positives this grant will provide, particularly helping provide infrastructure to the VA site.
“The good news for us is we committed that we were going to provide up to $1 million to get water and sewer to the VA site. This takes care of that,” Tullos said. “We’re going to save the taxpayers a lot of money.
“The good thing with this is this Mayor and City Council and ID Board got almost a million dollars in grant money coming to the city to upgrade water, sewer and other infrastructure to an industrial site.”
There are more benefits. First, the new sewer to the Dozier annex property will provide an upgrade to the existing businesses in Phase II of the Yancey Parker Industrial Park.
“There’s an upgrade in the lift station that supports HSAA’s sewer,” Tullos said.
Enterprise Consulting Engineer Glenn Morgan talked about the improvements at the ID Board meeting.
“Part of this included extension of sanitary sewer to the site on Highway 51 and back to Highway 84, some sewer extension on Highway 51,” Morgan said. “The sewage that’s generated there is also going over to another pump station behind HSAA, which is a city sewage pump station. That will need to be upgraded and rehabbed.
“Included in this application is totally upgrading that pump station, upping the capacity and making other improvements. The main that carries that sewage goes over to 167 right now and dumps near the health department and it flows down 167. There’s already been some capacity questions in that line.
“This funding also reroutes that and carries it down to 84 and discharges near the north industrial park, which carries to the College Street wastewater treatment plant, which is a lot better for the city. There is more capacity there, it takes that load off 167 and frees up some capacity in that line. So that’s a good thing. That’s the sewer part of it.”
Morgan said the water distribution involves a 10-inch water main that will extend to the north side of the existing Yancey Parker Industrial Park, Phase II. But it currently doesn’t go into the new industrial park area.
“We’re tying into it with a 10-inch, bringing it out to Highway 51 and running it the complete length of the property there on 51 — which will go by the VA site and provide them adequate water to the site. That’s the improvements in this Growing Alabama grant application provides,” Morgan said.
Preliminary cost estimates required in the grant application process were submitted, but the actual design work has not been done. Design will begin on the project, then the city will seek official bids from contractors.
Even with the scale of the project, Tullos estimated it could be completed in six to nine months.
“Not only is this giving us access to parts of that land that didn’t have access to water and sewer, but it’ll increase overall capacity — which is a public service for everybody,” he said.
“There are a lot of wins out of this project in how this is going to look when it’s all said and done. The enhancements will make all phases of the Yancey Parker Industrial Park — I, II and the Dozier annex — much more marketable and accessible.
“Even current users within the park will benefit from increased capacity. That’s the goal. We want to make this more marketable. It’s a good win for the city.”
Mayor Bill Cooper thanked Tullos for his work on securing the grant.
“On behalf of the City Council and the Industrial Development Board, I want to especially thank Alabama Power Company for its invaluable cooperation in this effort,” the Mayor added.
The Industrial Development Board also passed a resolution giving Chairman Armstrong and at least one other board member authorization to begin allocating the grant money toward the project.
“What we’re trying to do is avoid having a meeting every time we need a signature,” Armstrong said. “This resolution is going to authorize the officers of the board to move forward with every detail associated with spending this money. But everybody knows what we’re trying to do and how we’re trying to do it. We’re going to be 100 transparent.”
