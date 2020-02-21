There will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the Church on Boll Weevil Circle on March 1 at 2 p.m.
The church will be at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle.
The church invites the public to the ceremony.
Church services will be at regular times that morning: 9:30 a.m. for worship and 10:40 a.m. for Sunday School. Dr. John Granger is the pastor.
The church is part of the Coffee County Baptist Association.
Previous pastor and Retired Chaplain Sonny Moore will take part in the service.
In the event of rain, ceremony will be moved inside.
For more information call 334-894-6411.
