Calls about the veterans home that will built in Enterprise over the next two to three years are already coming to the city, to the county and to the Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation.
“We’ve already had phone calls. ‘I’ve got a veteran and they want to be in the home. How do I get him on a waiting list?’” WEDC Director Jonathan Tullos said Wednesday morning at the Military & Veterans Affairs Council’s Quarterly Breakfast at the Enterprise Farmers Market.
“It’s probably about two years out before they even consider applications for this home,” Tullos said. “But what you can do is use your local veterans organizations and reach out to them.
“The Coffee County veterans service office is the nearest service office to Enterprise, on McKinnon Street at the County Commission Complex. Or you can go to www.va.alabama.gov and register your veteran on that waiting list.”
Calls are also coming about jobs at the home, too.
“Those kind of things, again, probably two or more years out as well,” Tullos said. “But that does give an opportunity for students right now to get enrolled in some good classes and give them the opportunity to apply for a job over the next couple years.”
Even volunteers to help at the home have a process to go through.
Bill Baker, the chairman of the Military & Veterans Affairs Council, has already been to the veterans home in Pell City for ideas on how the area can support the residents after it opens.
“I spent three hours talking to the director there. ‘How can we prepare for the home?’ She gave me a laundry list,” Baker said at the breakfast. “For any organization, any church, that wants to be involved in this home? You can be involved in this home.
“However, if you want to be a volunteer in the home, you’ll have to register with the home and pass a background check. That’s the first thing, foremost, you’ve got to get your people who are going to be involved registered and they have to pass the investigation.”
He came back with a ton of ideas for churches, service organizations or individuals. He was impressed with the library the Pell City home had compiled.
“Some veterans can no longer read but they still enjoy reading,” Baker said. “Having somebody come in and sit and read to the veteran is one of the big programs in Pell City. They have a library there, so if you have books or DVDs that you’d like to donate they ask for those donations. They like to update it a lot so the same things aren’t there all the time.”
Jigsaw puzzles are a popular pastime. Bingo is, too, and donations for the bingo prizes (no cash games) would be welcome.
Escorts for veterans outings likes trips to movies, restaurants or sporting events will be needed.
Tickets can be donated to local events.
An organization can adopt a “community” — which can be an entire hall of the home — or event adopt individual veterans.
He said the Pell City home had 15 Christmas trees throughout — and putting up and taking down the trees could be a service project.
Volunteers can play checkers, chess or dominos with the residents, or event just watch ball games. Again, spending time is what it’s about.
The Pell City director said gardening would be popular, but there isn’t room there for a plot so they do it inside.
“Enterprise didn’t just give the veterans a home, it gave them a whole campus,” Baker said. “We’ll be able to take out FFA folks from the high school to work right beside those veterans. Those kids will get the best mentorship from guys who have been doing it for years.”
Taking advantage of the campus means a group could provide a shuffleboard court or some horseshoe pits.
“That’s a small list. I’m sure as you go back to your organizations you’ll double or triple it,” Baker said. “Look at those things over the next two years with your organization and figure out what would look good in a home and make it their home. This is not a sterile environment, this is a home environment. …
“Get with your church, lions club, rotary club, veterans service organizations, wherever you feel in your heart that you want to donate. I know this city. I know most of the people that operate within these clubs. They’re going to be involved. They’re going to appreciate what you give.”
The next Military & Veterans Affairs meeting is Feb. 26 at 8 a.m. at the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce.
“You do need to be in the military or retired to come to a military affairs meeting,” Baker said. “We welcome everyone. The whole purpose of this organization is to make sure we have one calendar that we can see everything going on in our community and Fort Rucker so we can have max participation at every event.”
