Sebastian Guerrero, it seems, has always been ready for the next step up.
That next step will come at the college level after the Enterprise High and Enterprise Select Soccer standout recently committed to Huntingdon in Montgomery.
The center midfielder, a Dothan Eagle Super 12 and all-state honorable mention performer, will reunite with several former Enterprise High players in Hawks coach Matt Cooper’s program. Juniors T.J. Fleming and Zach Sheahan and sophomore Kelan LeBlanc play for Huntingdon.
“That drew me in,” Guerrero said. “The coach is a great guy. It’s close to home, so my mom and dad can come and watch the home games. I’m looking forward to playing on the team and making an impact.”
He’s been doing that since he was a little travel soccer player. His dad, Sergio, didn’t hesitate to “play up” against older competition.
“At times that’s the only age bracket available, so we did what we could,” Guerrero said. “As long as I could remember I had always been playing a year or two up. That really helped.”
It paid dividends even before Guerrero was in high school. He made the EHS junior varsity team as an eighth grader. At the end of the JV season, he was promoted to the varsity.
“It was pretty scary,” he recalled. “It didn’t last too long because the playoffs came up. But it was a lot of fun. That season I didn’t score any goals playing JV. I think my first or second game on varsity I scored a hat trick. Coach let me play a lot of minutes.
“When I was a junior or senior I didn’t have much trouble playing with kids my age at all.”
Guerrero started his high school career playing in the midfield.
“I moved from center defensive mid up to center attacking mid,” he said, adding that is likely the role he will play at Huntingdon.
That was the role Enterprise Select Soccer coach Marco Lascano envisioned for Guerrero, who has been in his fall program the past four years.
“It’s a difficult position because there’s so much you have to do, like a quarterback in football,” Lascano said. “His soccer IQ was great, his control of the ball, his footwork, making assists when he needed it, scoring goals when he needed it, controlling the ball, controlling the game in the middle, he was just phenomenal.”
Guerrero credited anticipating what was going to happen as one of his biggest strengths. He was asked what makes a good center midfielder.
“I guess being able to see two, three steps ahead — finding your striker and your wingers, giving them opportunities to score and giving yourself opportunities to score,” he said.
Lascano, who remembers winning a YMCA championship with Guerrero on his team for 8-9-year-olds, said the player epitomizes being a student-athlete.
“What I’ve always loved about Sebastian is, sure, he’s a gifted soccer player, but he’s a great kid in the classroom,” Lascano said. “That helped him with Huntingdon and got him some academic scholarships. He was a great student of the game and a great student in the classroom.”
Guerrero is still not happy about the way his senior year — and his senior season — ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He knows he and his teammates were poised to make a run at a state championship.
“It sucks with the season cut short, but that’s life,” he said. “I’m glad to continue playing soccer. I know a bunch of my teammates didn’t get the same opportunity I have.”
He will be one of the youngest players on the field again this fall. He will also be one to watch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.