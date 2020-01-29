Adam Beasley of Guide Dogs of America recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club. Beasley has worked with Guide Dogs for 19 years and received the Gift of Sight Award in 2011 for his work with the organization. Helping individuals who are blind or visually impaired is a core mission of the Lions Club, so Beasley’s affiliation with Guide Dogs of America was of particular interest to the Club.
Guide Dogs of America was founded in 1948 with the assistance and support of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. IAM is still an advocate and supporter of the organization’s work. The group is based in Sylmar, California, where the program breeds and trains Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers, and German shepherd dogs. Puppies are placed at 8 weeks of age with foster families, “puppy raisers,” who provide them with obedience skills, socialization, and love until they are eighteen months old.
The dogs then return to the campus in California where they continue their training and are paired with blind students; the pairs continue to work together for another 28 days. Following graduation, the graduates return home where they will live and work together for several more years until the dog is ready to retire, usually around eight years of age. Upon retirement, the dog may stay with its adopted family.
GDA has merged with Tender Loving Canine Assistance and will now provide dogs to veterans with PTSD and children with autism, in addition to providing guide dogs for the blind. Individuals may apply for an assistance dog by filling out an application online or contacting Guide Dogs of America.
The Enterprise Police Department was recently fortunate to receive a 14-month-old German Shepherd who had completed his training with Guide Dogs of America. Jayco will serve as a Community Service dog with the EPD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.