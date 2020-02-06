The Coffee County Habitat for Humanity will present its 10th annual Father-Daughter Banquet, that serves as the organization’s biggest fundraiser in its ongoing effort to eliminate substandard housing in the county.
The Winter Wonderland banquet is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Enterprise. All proceeds will benefit the Coffee County Habitat for Humanity.
The unique night of fun features a sit-down dinner followed by dancing and a photo opportunity. Dress is suggested as coat and tie for the fathers and dressy for the daughters.
Coffee County Habitat for Humanity board member Ashley Avery has four children, including three daughters: Claire Marie, 18, who is now a freshman at the University of Alabama; Emma, 16; and Abigail, 11. He has attended these dances for years.
“Claire Marie was probably 4 when she went to her first one. We were still in Dothan at the time,” Avery said. “Then Emma started going. She hasn’t been in a couple years. Abigail, this will be her fifth year.
“Some of the dads, they sit over by the wall. Some of them get out there and act a fool, thank goodness. It’s a mix. Most of them get into it.”
Hilda Buxton, who cooks for the First United Methodist Church on Wednesday nights, is providing the dinner for the event.
“She does a wonderful job. It’s a nice, sit-down dinner,” Avery said. “Dinner starts around 6:30 and the DJ usually starts around 7. We’re usually wrapping it up around 8:30.”
Grandfathers are also welcome to share the evening with their granddaughters.
“I get out of it just seeing the daughters have a great time and seeing the dads kind of cut loose every once in a while. The DJ does a good job getting everybody involved,” said Avery, who suggested the dance as the Habitat fund-raiser a decade ago.
“I lived in Dothan before I moved to Enterprise in 2007. When I was in Dothan we went to the Father-Daughter event that Girls Inc., put on every year,” Avery said. “I was President of the Board of Wiregrass Habitat when we moved here. I rolled off that board and got on the board here in Coffee County around 2009. We were talking about it. No other organization does it, so we decided to do it.”
Typically, the event draws 50 to 60 dads. The recommended ages for daughters ranges from 4 to 16.
A Father-Daughter ticket is $100, with $30 for the first additional daughter and $10 for a second additional daughter. There is no additional charge for four or more daughters. Tickets are available at Gifts on the Hill and Goolsby Bros. Plumbing & Electrical.
“Generally, we probably net around $5,000 for the event,” Avery said. “Our houses, it takes around $45,000 to $55,000 cash to build a house. So it’s been able to build a house for us.”
Contact Avery at (334) 208-1108 or email him at BamaAvery94@gmail.com for more event information, or to make reservations, or to sponsor a father and daughter.
