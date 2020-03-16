Veteran baseball coach Tim Hulsey was recently inducted into the Alabama Coaches Hall of Fame. However, that honor and recognition was not the topic of his recent talk at the Enterprise Lions Club weekly meeting.
Many years ago when Hulsey expressed a desire to coach baseball, he was told, ‘Well, you might make a pretty good used-car salesman.’ Fortunately, Hulsey did not take that assessment to heart, and he continued to pursue his dream of coaching baseball, eventually spending forty-plus years coaching high school and college ball.
Along the way, Hulsey has coached players who went on to make a name in professional baseball. Jerome Walton and Adam Godwin, for example, played for Hulsey at Enterprise State Community College and had successful professional careers. Yet, that was not the focus of Hulsey’s talk either.
What he did want to talk about was helping give boys ages 4-12 the opportunity to learn the sport who might not otherwise have that opportunity. He explained how John McCarthy, who played baseball at ESCC under Hulsey, conducts baseball clinics in Washington, D.C., and New York City, and in the poverty-stricken Dominican Republic. McCarthy has asked Hulsey to help coach at those clinics, and the trips to the Dominican Republic in particular have had a significant impact on Hulsey’s life. He spoke about the 200 boys who come to the camp daily to have an opportunity to play baseball. How they cannot afford to buy bats or gloves, and do not have regulation fields to play on. But they bring to the field passion and a desire to play the sport.
McCarthy takes assistant coaches and fifty boys from the U.S. to help run the camps, and Hulsey told of one incident that made a lasting impression on him. Helping a young boy with Asperger’s Syndrome, Hulsey realized he had been put in that place at that time to help a child who needed to know that he mattered and that someone cared about him. That experience helped him realize that coaching and playing baseball are about more than wins and losses, more than runs and outs.
Now retired from Enterprise State Community College, Hulsey helps his son Will, who coaches at New Brockton High School. He remarked humorously that he is learning what it’s like to be an assistant coach again.
The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesday at noon at PoFolks.
