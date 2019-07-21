Hannah DeMello proclaims to be a wanderer, but never leaves her hometown of Wicksburg too far behind when she hits the stage.
“I’m just a small town girl,” said DeMello, “and, I think that is something that always shows in my music, no matter what the size of the stage is.”
DeMello will bring her original songs, and cover a range of familiar contemporary and old country favorites at Enterprise’s venue for live music in its family style atmosphere, The Craft Bar and Grill, on Monday, July 22, from 6-9 p.m.
However, while her rural roots drive her song writing style it is not DeMello’s only means of kicking up a live crowd. “My set list contains anything, and everything from classic Johhny Cash to 1990’s R & B like Blackstreet,” she said. “I’m also open to requests, and try to be my most authentic self on stage, no matter how awkward she may be.”
Her desire to play guitar came from her father, who gifted her an Alverez as a Christmas present. Prior to that, she first learned, “Jar of Hearts,” by American artist, Christina Perri at age 15 on keyboard, before incorporating the musical footprints of Patsy Cline, and Janis Joplin. “I have always loved music,” DeMello said. “Growing up, my mom sang in church and my dad played his old Ovation guitar, while I sang along to songs we heard on, “The Legends Saturday Night.”
DeMello began playing solo acoustic at a local coffee shop, but has gone as far as, The Villa at Gruene, in West Texas, Destin, and Nashville, since recording her first single, “Could Be,” in 2015.
Wiregrass stages stay on her schedule; too including KJ’s Grilling Company in Fort Gaines and Southern Social in Dothan, but The Salty Goat Saloon in Panama City Beach is her favorite, so far. “It had a great energy,” she said. “That is what separates the good nights, from the great ones.”
Following The Craft DeMello can be seen at LilliMaggs Butts and Beverages in Ozark on Wednesday, July 24.
Any Enterprise-area establishments hosting live music can email information to kmooty@eprisenow.com.
