Harper Crider birth

Harper Grace Crider was born September 30, 2019, at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His parents are Andrew and Haley Crider of Clarksville, Tennessee.
Harper is the granddaughter of Marc and Velvet Kiley of Daleville, and Jen Crider of Clarksville, Tennessee.
She is the niece of Mason and Lori Redden of Clarksville, Tennessee.
