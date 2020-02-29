One of the last official duties of last year’s Enterprise queens before Saturday night’s pageant was to attend a ribbon cutting to officially open Harrand Creek Elementary School’s new gymnasium on Friday. Pictured are (front row, from left) Junior Miss Enterprise Aubree Warren, Little Miss Enterprise Adalyn Collins, Harrand Creek PE teacher Shelley Grimes, Petite Miss Enterprise Riley Warren, Little Miss Coffee County Audrey James, (second row) Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Erin Grantham, ECOC Ambassador Jacque Hawkins, Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper, Harrand Creek Principal Ronnie Rutherford, Trent Dillard, Panera Bread Catering Coordinator Amanda Johnson, Fred Corey, (third row) Navigator Vice President Eric Wymann, Enterprise City Schools System Test Coordinator Karen Mills, and ECS Assistant Superintendent Dr. Zel Thomas.
