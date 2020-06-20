Hataway retiring after 41 years with Coffee County Schools

Donna Hataway was hired on the day she interviewed for a receptionist/clerk job with the Coffee County School System.
“They didn’t even let me leave. I started that day,” she said, laughing at the recollection of meeting with then-superintendent John Vaughan and office supervisor Roger Bowden and them putting her right to work.
Forty-one years later, nobody in the system wants her to leave. But everyone who knows her is wishing her the best on a well-earned retirement that starts on July 1.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth tops both lists. Hataway has been the executive secretary for the system’s past eight superintendents. He doesn’t want her to go, but he couldn’t be happier for her.
“I really am not going to be able to do her justice because of the person she is — not only professionally, but the person she is,” Killingsworth said about “Ms. Donna.” “She’s a very caring individual, very compassionate about others. She wants to help anybody she can.
“Professionally, she is a wealth of knowledge. I could not have done my job nearly as efficiently as it has been done. In 41 years, she knows a lot of things and has helped to groom several superintendents that had never been one before, myself included. I couldn’t have done it without her and I’ll be forever grateful to her for everything she’s meant to me since I’ve been in this office.”
Hataway said each of the superintendents she’s worked for have had different personalities, but served the school system with care.
“John Vaughan was the first. It was about eight to 10 years after I started here. Terry Weeks, who I graduated high school with — he and his wife at Kinston — became the superintendent and I was his secretary. Who would have ever thought that? I worked for one female superintendent, Dr. Linda Ingram. They all are very different, but just wonderful, understanding people.
“And everyone I’ve worked for has been very good to me. While I’ve worked I’ve lost both parents and a sister a couple years ago. They all were the same mindset, immediately they saying, ‘You’ve got to do what you have to do. Family comes first. You do not worry about this job up here.’
“When I’d get back, the desk wasn’t piled up. Everybody chipped in so you’re not overwhelmed when you come back.”
That’s why, while she’s looking forward to her retirement, she knows she’s going to miss the people she works with.
“These people are my friends. We take trips together. Every November some of us go to the beach for a few days,” Hataway said. “We go shopping, out to eat, go to Swamp Gravy in Georgia. It’s not just working relationships, it’s friendships. I guess it would have to be — or it surely should be. It’s more than just 8 to 5 or 8 to 4.”
She is thankful that going to work never became something she didn’t look forward to.
“You have to love your job and you have to love the people or no one would stick with it for that amount of time,” she said, adding she knows how fortunate she is that everybody gets along. “There’s a lot of us, and I feel that’s unusual for a large group of people to work together so well, to like each other enough to go out after hours.
“It’s just friendships. Golda Donaldson, who works here, had been in the office a year before I started. I’ve worked with her 41 years. She left the office, got a degree, became a business teacher and has returned here. You build those relationships and yes, you have to love it and love the people.”
She said the variety of her duties has kept her job interesting.
“People have a perception that I sit at a desk all day. I do a variety of things. I think that’s what makes it interesting,” she said. “I handle the property insurance, student discipline, just a huge variety. It’s like everybody’s job. You can have a job description, but we’re a small school system and things get added.”
One only needs to look at the way this school year ended — with students learning from home since March to fight the COVID-19 pandemic — to understand how things “get added.”
“We’ve all had a lot of added duties to our jobs with the introduction of the virus,” Killingsworth said, adding that Hataway’s experience was invaluable as health guidelines were relayed from Washington to Montgomery to the schools.
“I’ve been telling everybody I have to take my training wheels off,” said the superintendent, who has overseen two chaotic school years. “She’s been my safety blanket. I know that she knows what to do. They don’t make them like Ms. Donna anymore.”
As insane as this school year was, Hataway worked through another true trial that disrupted a school year for Central Office employees. Coincidentally, that also happened in March and also required an all-hands-on-deck response.
The Pea River flooded in 1990 and left downtown Elba under water. While the county’s schools were spared, the Coffee County Schools Board of Education building was located a block off the square and was ruined.
“We had to report to the health department and get tetanus shots,” Hataway said. “Clayton Bryant was the superintendent at that time. We had to meet at one location and had to, as an office, be together for the National Guard to allow us past. We had to state our reason for entering downtown.
“To walk in in the door … There were chairs on top of shelves. The carpet was just in piles. Papers were stuck to the walls. Things that were in my office may have ended up down the hall, where the water had come through. We wore rubber boots and protective gear. Yet you didn’t know if you picked up something if there might be a snake.”
Despite the mess, the rot and the smell, there was a job to do.
“You knew you had to have records,” she said. “Payroll had to be done. Board minutes had to be saved. The whole history of the school system was there. We knew we had to get in there and get some things and preserve them.
“The Board of Education’s always housed census records, the house to house census. Those old books, which were very brittle anyway, date back to 1912, maybe even before that. We sent those to Texas to be freeze-dried.
“We took out papers and books. We got what we could. The old Warren G. Smith School in New Brockton, we used that building. All of us were just desk-to-desk in one long building. Our desks were back to back. We thought it’d be a year for this building to be built, but it took two years.”
She remembered a chain link fence around that building, and clipping necessary papers to the fence to dry, like a clothesline.
“After they dried enough we copied them,” she said, proudly adding that everybody got paid that next payroll after the flood.
“It’s what everybody does,” Hataway said. “Everybody jumps in to do what’s got to be handled at that time.”
The comparisons to this COVID-19 fight are apparent.
“Things were changing, sometimes weekly and something several times a week with the governor’s guidelines and Dr. Mackey’s information,” she said.
And that fight is ongoing. The coronavirus story isn’t over. Many decisions still have to be made on the federal, state and local levels.
“It’ll be interesting to see what’s decided for school returning and what plan they have for the students, transportation, having kids in the lunch room, all these things. To me, it’s just overwhelming,” Hataway said.
“But having worked here all these years, there’s never anything that’s gone not taken care of. I have full trust and faith in the board, Mr. Killingsworth, and these principals and administrators that they’ll do whatever they have to and they’ll make those decisions like they always have.”
She will be a phone call away, but also will be spending more time with her family.
Her husband, Malcom, a Kinston graduate, is also retired. Their sons, Bradley and Avery, work at Fort Rucker and Troy University, respectively.
Best of all, Bradley’s girls, Emma and Marlee, will be in fourth and second grade at Kinston. Avery’s daughter, Abby, just turned 1 last month.
A health scare this spring, she said, did not affect her decision to retire.
“It made me more mindful that life can be short, that we’re not promised another day, to take better care of myself,” Hataway said.
She has done that. Her friend, Mary Mack, her cousin’s wife, is a teacher at Kinston. The two of them have been walking every morning.
“This morning I’ve already walked four miles,” she said Thursday morning. “We walk seven days a week. My blood pressure’s down and I am eating a little differently.”
The family is all for her retirement. She said she wants to do a little traveling, but “nothing grand.”
“We can hop in the car and take a day trip or a long weekend,” she said.
Just so long as she leaves her phone on. If Killingsworth is going to miss Hataway — and he will — imagine what Kendra Thomas is looking at.
Thomas has been hired as Killingsworth’s next secretary. She’s been training alongside Hataway since May.
“She’s wonderful. She’s caring, also, which make a huge difference,” Thomas said about Ms. Donna. “In her training me, she cares about me knowing everything, but also about me as a person. She’s great to work for. I hope she doesn’t go too far. I’ll definitely need her.”
Thomas has been in the school system for three or four years at New Brockton Elementary.
“We had some well deserving candidates, but felt she was best suited for that because the superintendent’s secretary is a very busy place to be,” Killingsworth said of Thomas. “Ms. Donna is helping the transition. Kendra’s a very hard worker and very determined. She’ll work hard to do those things. I mean, I’m still learning how to be a superintendent.”
Thomas laughed when she was told Hataway said some people think she only sits at a desk all day.
“I don’t think they think that. She does a lot — a lot,” Thomas said. “Everybody here knows it and everybody in the schools know it.”
But they don’t know what Thomas now does.
“It’s not that you didn’t thing she worked, but she does so much more than you could ever imagine,” she said. “I didn’t realize before coming here the things that she does and that she’s in charge of and organizes. It’s really mind-blowing.
“She just does it with such ease and she makes you feel like you could do it the same way.”
Hataway was asked if it seems like she’s been her for 41 years.
“It does not,” she said emphatically. “But in a way, it’s hard to remember anything else before that. I’ve always loved what I do.”
